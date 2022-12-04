Ronnie Stanley Inactive vs. Broncos

Dec 04, 2022 at 11:49 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120422-Stanley
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley

The Ravens won't have Ronnie Stanley (ankle) in the lineup for the second straight game. The All-Pro left tackle is inactive against the Broncos and will miss his sixth game this season.

Stanley reinjured his surgically repaired ankle Nov. 20 against the Panthers when Lamar Jackson fell into Stanley while being sacked. After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, Stanley did not practice Friday. Patrick Mekari took over for Stanley at left tackle in Week 12 and is expected to fill that role again.

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both active. Humphrey has not missed a game this season while Hamilton is returning after a one-game absence.

Humphrey is Baltimore's most versatile corner and will be in the lineup to help defend Denver's talented wide receiver duo of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Hamilton was playing his best football prior to the injury and his presence adds to the secondary's physicality. He should be a good matchup against Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was given a standard gameday elevation for a third time on Saturday and is active, while wide receiver Binjimen Victor is active after being signed to the 53-man roster. Victor takes the place of Tylan Wallace (hamstring), who has been moved to injured reserve.

In addition to Stanley, inctive for the Ravens are inside linebacker Josh Bynes, running back Mike Davis, cornerback Pepe Williams, tight end Charlie Kolar, special teams linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (quad), and rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo, whose NFL debut will not come for at least another week. Williams had played in every other game this season.

For the Broncos, Jeudy (ankle) is active after missing the past two games, while Sutton (illness) is active after being questionable. Jeudy practiced for the first time since his injury on a limited basis Friday, while Sutton was added to the injury report on Friday.

The Broncos had already ruled out four players: wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring) and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness). Hamler has been place on injured reserve. Also inactive for Denver are cornerback K'Wuan Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, safety Anthony Harris and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

