Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Inactive vs. Chiefs

Sep 19, 2021 at 07:10 PM
Phil Hoffman/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Left: T Ronnie Stanley; Right: CB Jimmy Smith

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is inactive Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, presenting another challenge for the Ravens offensive line.

Stanley did not practice all week after playing against the Las Vegas Raiders, his first regular-season game since suffering a major ankle injury last November. Without Stanley, the Ravens' best offensive lineman won't be available to block Chiefs veteran pass rushers Chris Jones and Frank Clark. Jones had two sacks last week against the Cleveland Browns, and the Ravens had difficulty in Week 1 keeping Las Vegas edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue away from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Without Stanley, the Ravens are expected to move Alejandro Villanueva from right tackle to left tackle, the position he played for six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the Ravens. Patrick Mekari is the likely candidate to replace Villaneuva at right tackle if he switches to the left side. Veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith was activated from the practice squad for Sunday's game and is also available. 

Ravens defensive back Jimmy Smith (ankle) will miss his second straight game due a lingering ankle injury suffered early in training camp. The Ravens will miss Smith trying to contain Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who is a matchup nightmare similar to Darren Waller of the Raiders, who caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore last week.

The Ravens' cornerback depth has been depleted in recent weeks. Marcus Peters suffered a season-ending knee injury and Chris Westry (knee) was injured in Week 1 and has been being placed on injured reserve. To fortify their cornerback depth, Kevon Seymour, who was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week, joined Andre Smith as the other player activated from the practice squad.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), who has caught a touchdown pass in seven consecutive games, is active after returning to practice Friday. Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (groin) is also active despite being limited in practice Friday. Brown and Duvernay will join Sammy Watkins, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace as the five receivers who are active.

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) was ruled out Friday and will miss his second straight game. Also inactive for the Ravens are rookie linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr.

Inactive for the Chiefs, who are totally healthy entering the game, are cornerback DeAndre Baker, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, offensive linemen Austin Blythe and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

