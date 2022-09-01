Late for Work 9/1: Analyzing Ronnie Stanley's Reported Contract Restructure

On a side note, Stanley did not participate in yesterday's practice, although he was on the field doing individual drills before practice began. The Ravens will be off until Monday, meaning it will be at least several more days until Stanley's first practice since his most recent ankle surgery.

"It's really not a set timetable," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "It's going to be in terms of when they tell us and when he feels like he wants to get out there and do it. He knows his ankle. I know Ronnie's very determined to be really at his very best when he comes back. I think that's kind of part of his thinking on it. I trust him with it. I know he's going to do the right thing and be out there as soon as he can. I'm hopeful sooner rather than later for sure, but he's off PUP now. You're talking about it's in the realm now where it should happen."