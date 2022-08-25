Late for Work 8/25: Three Positions Where Ravens Have Tough Roster Decisions to Make

Three Positions Where the Ravens Have Roster Decisions to Make

With Tuesday's deadline for reducing the roster from 80 players to 53 approaching, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec looked at where the Ravens have roster decisions to make heading into Saturday's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.

Here's a look at three of the positions Zrebiec identified and his analysis:

Running back

The decision: "Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary for two or three spots."

Zrebiec's favorites: Davis and Badie

How this could play out: "With [J.K.] Dobbins and Gus Edwards (physically unable to perform list) not taking part in training camp, Davis has mostly worked with the first team. He also started both preseason games. That, plus his experience and pass-catching ability, foreshadow him being a lock. The Ravens abhor cutting draft picks and Badie, who they selected in the sixth round in April, has shown more than enough to stick around. Hill is the big question mark. He had a decent training camp and he's also a solid special teams player. That carries weight with Head Coach John Harbaugh. Still, he's perceived to be firmly on the bubble. McCrary is a logical candidate for the practice squad."

Wide receiver

The decision: "Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace, Binjimen Victor and undrafted rookies Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk and Raleigh Webb for two or three spots."

Zrebiec's favorites: Robinson, Wallace and Bridges

"How this could play out: "Robinson, who the Ravens signed last week, got nearly $900,000 in guaranteed money. It would be out of character for the Ravens to give him that contract and cut him a week later. He's perceived as close to a lock. … It very well could come down to Wallace and Bridges for one spot. Wallace was a fourth-round draft pick last year, but he had a subpar training camp and just returned after missing time with a knee injury. Still, it would be very un-Eric DeCosta-like to cut a second-year fourth-round pick — and Wallace had a solid year on special teams as a rookie. Bridges has had some nice moments, but he's lost a good deal of momentum as the summer has progressed. The Ravens could keep both, but six receivers seem unnecessary for a team that utilizes the position less than anyone in football."

Outside linebacker

The decision: "Steven Means, Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon, Chuck Wiley and perhaps a player to be acquired for one or two spots."

Zrebiec's favorites: Means and Hayes

How this could play out: "Unless team officials are extremely confident that [Tyus] Bowser will be ready for Week 1, and it's hard to imagine they are given he hasn't been on the practice field since January, they figure to make a move here over the next week. This could be a breakout year for Odafe Oweh, and Justin Houston is still a productive player. However, Houston is 33 years old. The team will need to monitor his snaps closely. Baltimore's third and fourth linebackers are going to have roles, and leaning heavily on Means, who has six sacks in seven NFL seasons, and Hayes, who played all of three snaps in a lost rookie season, is troublesome. David Ojabo is weeks away from a return and Bowser might be as well. The Ravens surely recognize they need immediate help."

Would Pursuing a Trade for Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki Make Sense?

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have brought up tight end Mike Gesicki's name in trade talks, and the Ravens have been mentioned as a team that should consider pursuing him. That doesn't seem to make sense considering the Ravens arguably have the best group of tight ends in the league.

Mark Andrews was the most productive tight end in the NFL last season. Rookie Isaiah Likely has been turning heads this preseason. Nick Boyle is working to return as a top blocker. Baltimore also has fourth-round rookie tight end Charlie Kolar, who is recovering from sports hernia surgery.

So, Baltimore seems like one of the last teams that would have interest in another tight end, right? Not so fast.

"To properly evaluate this situation, we need to first strip Gesicki of his position label. He's a 'tight end' in name only," Ebony Bird's Justin Fried wrote. "In reality, he's an offensive weapon that could be deployed in any NFL offense if properly used.

"Don't think of Mike Gesicki, Mark Andrews, and even Isaiah Likely as tight ends. Think of them as receiving options in a Ravens' offense that could use another target for Lamar Jackson. With that mindset, a Gesicki trade is absolutely worth exploring."