Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Practices Fully, Could Play This Week 

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is making progress toward getting back into game action, and it could come this week.
Stanley practiced fully Wednesday for the first time in more than a year. He's been practicing on a limited basis for the past three weeks and has yet to practice every day.
"It's really just what we see certainly, and what he feels. Those are the two things that both have to be taken into account," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
"Ronnie is not going to want to go out there, and we're not going to want him to go out there, if he doesn't feel like he's going to be good, if he's going to be ready to go. It's a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back. At the same time, he's going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. He practiced quite a bit today, and we'll see where it's at now, and then tomorrow, then Friday and make a decision."
The Ravens and Stanley have been patient with his return from a second ankle injury. Stanley played in one game last season but didn't feel right and shut it down. However, this would be an excellent time for Stanley to return.
The Ravens have a huge game against the Buffalo Bills (2-1) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium and they are banged up at left tackle, as rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele had to step in last week in New England despite never playing left tackle in a game. Patrick Mekari, who suffered an ankle injury against the Patriots, didn't practice Wednesday.
Justin Houston, Michael Pierce Sidelined
In addition to Mekari, the two other players injured in Sunday's game in New England are not on the practice field to start the week.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (biceps) didn't practice. Harbaugh said Sunday that Houston's groin strain isn't a major injury.
"I don't know if it will be a week or not," Harbaugh said Sunday. "We'll see."
Pierce is determining whether he will get surgery now to repair his torn biceps or opt for after the season.
J.K. Dobbins Dealing With Chest Injury
Running back J.K. Dobbins was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a chest issue.
Dobbins played in his first game back from last year's season-ending knee injury Sunday in New England. He had 26 snaps, ran seven times for 23 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards.
Bills Injury List Is Extensive
The Bills were very banged up in their first loss to the Dolphins, as six defensive starters were out and they were down 10 starters overall at one point in the third quarter.
While some Bills players who missed last week's game have made progress, Buffalo's injury list is still extensive.
Bills safety Jordan Poyer (foot), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow), tight end Dawson Knock (back/hip), wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot) were all limited.
Cornerback Christian Benford (hand), tackle Dion Dawkins (illness), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) didn't practice. Guard Rodger Saffold and linebacker Von Miller took rest days.