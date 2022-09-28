Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Practices Fully, Could Play This Week 

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is making progress toward getting back into game action, and it could come this week.

Stanley practiced fully Wednesday for the first time in more than a year. He's been practicing on a limited basis for the past three weeks and has yet to practice every day.

"It's really just what we see certainly, and what he feels. Those are the two things that both have to be taken into account," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"Ronnie is not going to want to go out there, and we're not going to want him to go out there, if he doesn't feel like he's going to be good, if he's going to be ready to go. It's a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back. At the same time, he's going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. He practiced quite a bit today, and we'll see where it's at now, and then tomorrow, then Friday and make a decision."

The Ravens and Stanley have been patient with his return from a second ankle injury. Stanley played in one game last season but didn't feel right and shut it down. However, this would be an excellent time for Stanley to return.