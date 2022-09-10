Ronnie Stanley Ruled Out for Week 1

Ronnie Stanley will not return to action in Week 1.

Baltimore's All-Pro left tackle has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets and will not travel with the team. Ja'Wuan James, who has transitioned from right tackle to left tackle since the start of training camp, is expected to start in Stanley's place

"Ja'Wuan has really made a commitment to changing sides over there, and he's practiced really well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "He's ready to go, great spirit, great attitude, hard worker. I'm looking forward to seeing how he does."

Stanley practiced on a limited basis Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week as he works his way back into game shape following last year's second major surgery on his ankle. He has looked good in individual drills, but Stanley has not played an NFL game in 12 months. His last appearance was Week 1 last year against the Raiders, and Stanley made the decision after that game to have another surgery on his ankle, shutting it down for the 2021 season.