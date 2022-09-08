Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Sits Out Thursday's Practice

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Thursday after making his debut earlier this week.

On Monday, Stanley returned to the field for the first time since last year's second ankle surgery. He practiced again on a limited basis Wednesday.

Running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters, the Ravens' two other players coming back from season-ending injuries, were both limited practice participants for a second straight day. Tight end Nick Boyle got a rest day.

The only other Raven on the 53-man roster who did not practice is rookie Travis Jones (knee).