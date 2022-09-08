Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Sits Out Thursday's Practice

Sep 08, 2022 at 05:12 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

090822-Stanley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LT Ronnie Stanley

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Thursday after making his debut earlier this week.

On Monday, Stanley returned to the field for the first time since last year's second ankle surgery. He practiced again on a limited basis Wednesday.

Running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters, the Ravens' two other players coming back from season-ending injuries, were both limited practice participants for a second straight day. Tight end Nick Boyle got a rest day.

The only other Raven on the 53-man roster who did not practice is rookie Travis Jones (knee).

The Jets have concerns on their offensive line as veteran Duane Brown, who was signed after a season-ending knee injury to Mekhi Becton, didn't practice for a second straight day because of a shoulder injury.

New York was counting on Brown to play left tackle with George Fant sliding back to right tackle to fill in for Becton. Fant is also dealing with a knee injury that has left him limited the past two days. Furthermore, backup offensive tackle Conor McDermott has been limited by an ankle ailment.

