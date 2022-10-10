Ronnie Stanley Starts and Rotates With Patrick Mekari

Oct 09, 2022 at 10:10 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100922-Stanley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LT Ronnie Stanley

Ronnie Stanley was in the lineup Sunday night, but he shared the workload at left tackle.

The All-Pro rotated with Patrick Mekari as they alternated the first four offensive possessions. Stanley started and played Baltimore's entire 10-play opening drive that resulted in a field goal by Justin Tucker. He gave way to Mekari on the second series, but re-entered the game on Baltimore's third possession.

Sharing time with Mekari was a pre-planned way to ease Stanley back into action. He was playing his first game of the season and only his second game since his serious ankle injury in 2020 that has required two major surgeries.

Stanley received a loud ovation in pre-game introductions as the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium enthusiastically welcomed him back. He only played one game in 2021 before returning to the injured list and undoing more surgery. However, Stanley feels much better about his health this year and is looking forward to returning to All-Pro form.

"I feel way better than what I was when I played that first game last year," Stanley said recently. "I'm in a way better place. I'm very optimistic, very confident in me getting back to where I want to be."

Mekari played the fourth and fifth Ravens offensive drives. Stanley was back in as the starter at the start of the second half.

