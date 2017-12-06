Rookie Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Expects Steelers to Test Him Often

"When you play that position – I don't care whether you're a rookie or a veteran – you're going to have moments where they'll make a play," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"Marlon seems like he has a good understanding of that. He plays hard, he plays focused, he's developing his technique and things like that. He's a very talented guy. I'm looking forward to seeing how he does. I think he'll do well."

Last year, when Smith went down in Week 14 in New England, there wasn't the same kind of confidence.

The Ravens were forced to lean on veterans Shareece Wright and Jerraud Powers. Wright didn't want to get beat and gave the Steelers wideouts too much room. As a result, they marched down the field and eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention with nine seconds remaining in the Christmas day game.

This time it's different with veteran Brandon Carr and Humphrey. They're two big, physical corners.

Carr said Humphrey's not there yet as far as his technique, and he doesn't know everything as far as the ins-and-outs of the receivers, but he can make up for a lot of things he hasn't learned yet with his speed and God-given ability.

Carr also said Humphrey is going to give up some plays, but he likes the rookie's composure. Carr got a good look at the rookie when he stepped in for Carr for nearly three quarters of the Ravens' Week 11 win in Green Bay, and during that time on the bench, Carr took some notes.

"He loves competing, loves to play the game, he has fun. His energy is incredible on the field," Carr said. "Ever since the Green Bay game, when I got a chance to sit back and watch him go out there and play, I just see where I should be to get back to, to have fun playing this game."

Time will tell if Humphrey continues having fun once the Sunday Night Football lights are on and he's lined up opposite Brown. Over his last three games, Brown has put up 28 catches for 414 yards and six touchdowns.

"He's an elite receiver, everybody says the best in the league," Humphrey said. "Definitely a good challenge; I'm looking forward to it."

And what about playing in Heinz Field for the first time?

"It looks like a pretty intense place," he said. "I love away games. I'm not a fan of the homes ones. I like getting booed more than I like getting cheered."