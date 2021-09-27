Rookie Daelin Hayes Placed on Injured Reserve

Rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes has been placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Hayes will be the 15th player on the Ravens injured reserve list, which is the most in the NFL.

The fifth-round draft pick from Notre Dame was making his NFL debut after being inactive the first two weeks. Hayes will miss a minimum of three weeks and be eligible to return no earlier than Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.