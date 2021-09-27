Rookie Daelin Hayes Placed on Injured Reserve

Sep 27, 2021 at 04:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Left: LB Daelin Hayes; Right: WR Devin Gray

Rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes has been placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Hayes will be the 15th player on the Ravens injured reserve list, which is the most in the NFL.

The fifth-round draft pick from Notre Dame was making his NFL debut after being inactive the first two weeks. Hayes will miss a minimum of three weeks and be eligible to return no earlier than Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Devin Gray has been terminated from the practice squad. Undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018, Gray was one of the final roster cuts in September before he was signed to the practice squad. The Ravens are getting healthier at wide receiver as Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin will return to practice this week.

