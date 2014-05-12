Rookie Jersey Numbers Released





Linebacker C.J. Mosley: No. 57

Mosley will wear the number of former Ravens linebacker O.J. Brigance, who is the organization's*senior advisor *of player development. Brigance is battling ALS, and his number has not been worn since former linebacker Bart Scott left in 2008 after seven years in Baltimore.

Defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan: No. 97

Jernigan will help make up for the departure of Arthur Jones on the defensive line, and he will also wear Jones' old number. Jones had No. 97 during his four years in Baltimore.

Other notable Ravens with No. 97: NT Kelly Gregg

Safety Terrence Brooks: No. 33

No. 33 was last worn during training camp last season by safety Christian Thompson.

Other notable Ravens with No. 33: RB Priest Holmes, RB Le-Ron McClain

Tight end Crockett Gillmore: No. 80

Gillmore takes the number that veteran Brandon Stokley wore for the Ravens last season. Stokley also wore No. 80 during the first four years of his career after getting drafted by the Ravens.

Defensive end Brent Urban: No. 96

The No. 96 jersey went unused after defensive lineman Ma'ake Kemoeatu wore it during the Super Bowl XLVII season.

Other notable Ravens to wear No. 96: OLB Adalius Thomas

Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro: No. 34

Several running backs have donned No. 34 over the years, including veteran Ricky Williams in 2010-2011.

Offensive lineman John Urschel: No. 64

This number was worn for eight years by offensive guard Edwin Mulitalo, who won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2000.

Quarterback Keith Wenning: No. 10

The No. 10 jersey has been worn by a number of quarterbacks over the years, and was most recently used by former Heisman Trophy Winner Troy Smith.

Other notable Ravens to wear No. 10: QB Marc Bulger, QB Kordell Stewart

Wide receiver Michael Campanaro: No. 6

Campanaro will be the first receiver in team history to sport the number, which has typically gone to a special teamer.