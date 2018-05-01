Rookie Linebacker Kenny Young Has an Ed Reed Connection

Plenty of parents like to share stories with their children about their athletic glory days from high school.

Baltimore's new rookie linebacker Kenny Young has one of those stories from his father, Dominic. Young grew up just outside of New Orleans, which is also the hometown of great Ravens safety Ed Reed.

Reed and Dominic Young played ball together when they were younger, and Kenny Young told reporters after getting drafted that his dad had shared some old stories of his time with Reed back in high school.

"My pops, who I live with, played with Ed Reed, but [Reed] modified his game and some of his techniques after my dad," Young said Saturday.

Reed is a bit of an icon for players from New Orleans, and Young said he grew up emulating the playmaking safety.

"We have met a few times," Young said. "Ed was [my father's] best friend in high school."

Beyond Reed, Young was well-versed in his Ravens history just minutes after getting selected in the fourth round. His favorite football player has always been Ray Lewis, and he also talked about learning from current Ravens like C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs.