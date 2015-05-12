Rookie Minicamp Wired Series Begins Wednesday

May 12, 2015 at 06:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

We're bringing you inside rookie minicamp.

The Ravens held a three-day minicamp for the rookie class last weekend, and Ravens Productions had exclusive access to the action taking place behind closed doors. Our cameras were inside the team meeting rooms and on the sidelines for every practice to document the rookies' first few days of life in the NFL.

We will roll out this footage in a three-part series beginning Wednesday, May 13. A new feature will be released Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 12 p.m. each day.

Some of the highlights will include Head Coach John Harbaugh's opening speech to the rookies, veteran receiver Steve Smith Sr. addressing the class, and Wide Receivers Coach Bobby Engram wired for Breshad Perriman's first practice. The features also include exclusive interviews with Perriman, Maxx Williams, Carl Davis and Darren Waller.

Make sure to visit the Ravens app or BaltimoreRavens.com to see the exclusive features later this week.

2015 Ravens Rookies Portraits

Take a look at these awesome photos of Breshad Perriman and the rest of the rookie class.

WR Breshad Perriman
1 / 14

WR Breshad Perriman

WR Breshad Perriman
2 / 14

WR Breshad Perriman

TE Maxx Williams
3 / 14

TE Maxx Williams

TE Maxx Williams
4 / 14

TE Maxx Williams

DT Carl Davis
5 / 14

DT Carl Davis

DT Carl Davis
6 / 14

DT Carl Davis

OLB Za'Darius Smith
7 / 14

OLB Za'Darius Smith

OLB Za'Darius Smith
8 / 14

OLB Za'Darius Smith

TE Nick Boyle
9 / 14

TE Nick Boyle

TE Nick Boyle
10 / 14

TE Nick Boyle

RB Buck Allen
11 / 14

RB Buck Allen

RB Buck Allen
12 / 14

RB Buck Allen

WR Darren Waller
13 / 14

WR Darren Waller

WR Darren Waller
14 / 14

WR Darren Waller

