Rookie Minicamp Wired Series Begins Wednesday

We're bringing you inside rookie minicamp.

The Ravens held a three-day minicamp for the rookie class last weekend, and Ravens Productions had exclusive access to the action taking place behind closed doors. Our cameras were inside the team meeting rooms and on the sidelines for every practice to document the rookies' first few days of life in the NFL.

We will roll out this footage in a three-part series beginning Wednesday, May 13. A new feature will be released Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 12 p.m. each day.

Some of the highlights will include Head Coach John Harbaugh's opening speech to the rookies, veteran receiver Steve Smith Sr. addressing the class, and Wide Receivers Coach Bobby Engram wired for Breshad Perriman's first practice. The features also include exclusive interviews with Perriman, Maxx Williams, Carl Davis and Darren Waller.