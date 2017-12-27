Rookie Quincy Adeboyejo Is Ready to Contribute in NFL Debut

"When I hurt myself, I just felt like I wasn't going to be able to get back. For me to be here, get moved up, it's a blessing. I thank God for it."

Adeboyejo's torrid summer was derailed by a PCL knee injury. It's the same kind of injury that Breshad Perriman suffered as a first-round pick in 2015, which knocked him out for the entire season.

Adeboyejo tried to play through it during the preseason, but he said he was playing at about 30 percent. He made just three catches for 31 yards.

"When I look back, I don't know how I played in those games," he said.

Instead of releasing him or putting him on injured reserve, the Ravens instead put Adeboyejo on their practice squad. However, that meant that Adeboyejo had to keep practicing as a member of the scout team.

"When I was hurt, I barely could run," he said. "I wasn't getting open. For them to trust that I will get back, I really appreciate the coaches for that. It's been a long road though."

So what kind of role will Adeboyejo have now? Remember, Keenan Reynolds was called up for the Ravens' Week 17 game last year, but was inactive for the game.

It doesn't appear that will be what happens to Adeboyejo, however, as the Ravens need another special* *teams player to fill in for cornerback Jaylen Hill, who was placed on injured reserve this week (knee).