Rookie Quincy Adeboyejo Is Ready to Contribute in NFL Debut

Quincy Adeboyejo was sleeping when General Manager Ozzie Newsome called him with the news that he was called up to the 53-man roster. Adeboyejo thought the move might be coming. He woke up, recognized the phone number and smiled.
The undrafted wide receiver has spent the entire season on the Ravens practice squad after being one of the team's most intriguing playmakers throughout the offseason.
The opportunity to play in the Ravens' regular-season finale Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and perhaps in the playoffs, has been a long time coming.
"Ozzie told me the news and I was just really appreciative," Adeboyejo said Wednesday.
"When I hurt myself, I just felt like I wasn't going to be able to get back. For me to be here, get moved up, it's a blessing. I thank God for it."
Adeboyejo's torrid summer was derailed by a PCL knee injury. It's the same kind of injury that Breshad Perriman suffered as a first-round pick in 2015, which knocked him out for the entire season.
Adeboyejo tried to play through it during the preseason, but he said he was playing at about 30 percent. He made just three catches for 31 yards.
"When I look back, I don't know how I played in those games," he said.
Instead of releasing him or putting him on injured reserve, the Ravens instead put Adeboyejo on their practice squad. However, that meant that Adeboyejo had to keep practicing as a member of the scout team.
"When I was hurt, I barely could run," he said. "I wasn't getting open. For them to trust that I will get back, I really appreciate the coaches for that. It's been a long road though."
So what kind of role will Adeboyejo have now? Remember, Keenan Reynolds was called up for the Ravens' Week 17 game last year, but was inactive for the game.
It doesn't appear that will be what happens to Adeboyejo, however, as the Ravens need another special* *teams player to fill in for cornerback Jaylen Hill, who was placed on injured reserve this week (knee).
"I know for sure that I'm going to help on special teams from the start," Adeboyejo said. "But if they throw me out there on offense, I'm ready to go. It's just a matter of if it happens. I know the plays, I'm ready to go if my number is called."