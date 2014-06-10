Rookie Safety Terrence Brooks Climbing Learning Curve

Brooks ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder started 13 games for last year's national champion, Florida State. He made 56 tackles, defensed five passes and grabbed two interceptions.

Now it's a matter of Brooks turning that athleticism into making plays in the NFL. The third-round pick feels like he's come a long way since he first arrived in Owings Mills.

"I feel like I've got the playbook down pretty pat and now I feel like I'm able to play how I'm supposed to," he said.

When Brooks needs to ask a teammate for help, he goes to projected starting strong safety Matt Elam. Elam is a natural choice. He was in the same boat last year.

A first-round pick, Elam was seen as an immediate starter and competed with veteran Michael Huff throughout the summer. Huff ended up starting in Week 1 in Denver, but after some struggles, Elam replaced him late in the game and was the full-time starter from then on.

"I just try to keep him positive," Elam said. "The day he got drafted, I shot him a text and told him that it [isn't much] different from college – you just have to study. You have to study a little more and get a better understanding of the game."

Elam has been impressed with Brooks' movement. "He's very athletic. He's a Florida boy – it's in our water," he joked.

But more than athletic skill, it's going to take an understanding of the defense to fully show off those abilities.