Rookie Tight End Mark Andrews Becomes Playmaker in Preseason Finale

Aug 31, 2018 at 12:12 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

083018-Mark-Andrews

The end of preseason could be a beginning for Mark Andrews.

The rookie tight end had an impressive first-half performance Thursday night with three catches for 61 yards, helping the Ravens to a 30-20 victory over the Washington Redskins.

Andrews' signature moment came late in the first half when he took a perfect throw from Lamar Jackson and rumbled downfield for a 45-yard gain. The toss from Jackson was pinpoint, and the run-after-catch displayed Andrews' potential as a weapon starting Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Even after drafting tight end Hayden Hurst in the first round, the Ravens took Andrews in the third round because they were impressed with his pass-catching skills. Hurst will be out at least another three weeks with a stress fracture suffered earlier this month. Andrews will be counted on to help fill the void.

"We wanted to get him out there and get him some time," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He missed a good portion of training camp and he hadn't had a lot of opportunities to catch the ball. Just getting him out there, blocking, running around, I think he had three catches if I'm not mistaken? That was important for him. We're going to need him early in the season. He's going to have to play for us."

Andrews had been relatively quiet in practices and games until Thursday. He ran precise routes, got open, and was tough to bring down. The Ravens love throwing to tight ends, and Hurst's absence leaves Andrews, Nick Boyle, and Maxx Williams as the top three players at that position with Andrews the most natural receiver of the bunch.

Starting quarterback Joe Flacco quickly built chemistry with Hurst before he was injured. Andrews hopes to build a similar connection with Flacco, knowing it could lead to opportunities like the ones he saw Thursday night. It was a performance that should boost Andrews' confidence.

"A lot of guys made a lot of good plays, and we're going to be able to take that into the season," Andrews said. "Obviously, Hayden was playing really well and there's going to be that void. I'm going to have more opportunities to make plays and do some things. So I'm going to have to step up, help this team out, help win some games."

Andrews missed two weeks of training camp with a soft tissue injury, but it was obvious Thursday he has put that injury behind him. The Ravens are expecting wide receivers Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV to be consistent playmakers, so Andrews does not have to be the focal point of the offense.

But during college at Oklahoma, Andrews compiled some impressive stats in his final season – 62 catches for 958 yards and eight touchdowns to win the John Mackey award for the nation's top college tight end. Andrews hopes to make a quick transition to the NFL, and his consistent production in college should help.

"That's something I know I can do, I did it in college all the time," Andrews said. "It felt good to start catching the ball and using my strides a little bit. It feels good to kind of understand the offense and just feel more comfortable.

"It's tough at times. Tight ends have to know everything. I've learned a lot, progressed a lot, and I feel really good right now."

Now Andrews will focus on having an impact during the regular season.

"It's going to be a fun test," Andrews said. "We're going to be ready to go. I'm ready to start game-planning."

Since entering the NFL in 2008, Flacco has targeted tight ends more than any other quarterbacks except Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Tom Brady. Even without Hurst, the Ravens want to utilize two tight-end formations when they feel it will be an advantage. Boyle and Williams have proven their blocking ability, but the door appears open for Hurst and Andrews to become consistent targets for Flacco.

After General Manager Ozzie Newsome drafted Hurst and Andrews, Newsome said, "I hope Joe enjoys the tight ends as much as I like the tight ends."

Injury will force Hurst to wait for his opportunity. But Andrews looks ready for his.

Gameday Gallery: Ravens vs. Redskins Preseason

Check out the best shots from Thursday night's preseason finale at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
1 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
2 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
3 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
4 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
5 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
6 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
7 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
8 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
9 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
10 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
11 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
12 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
13 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
14 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
15 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
16 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
17 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
18 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
19 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
20 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
21 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
22 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
23 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
24 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
25 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
26 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
27 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
28 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
29 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
30 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
31 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
32 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
33 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
34 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
35 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
36 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
37 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
38 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
39 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
40 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
41 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
42 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
43 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
44 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.
45 / 45

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Redskins by a score of 30-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Baltimore, MD.

Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Picked By Vast Majority to Beat Dolphins

The Ravens are picked to claim the AFC's top seed by 50 of 55 pundits.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Dolphins Game

Joe Flacco leads the Browns to a playoff-clinching victory. Kyle Hamilton deserves Defensive Player of the Year consideration. The Athletic names Lamar Jackson Offensive Player of the Year, but not MVP.
news

Dolphins Have Speed, But Ravens Plan to Have Answers 

Mike Macdonald reacts to hearing his name mentioned as a potential head coach candidate. A chance to clinch the No. 1 seed as the Ravens' attention. Todd Monken likes what he sees from Rashod Bateman.
news

Kyle Hamilton On Field for Thursday's Practice

Starting safety Kyle Hamilton was on the field Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media, but wide receiver Zay Flowers remains out.
news

How Lamar Jackson And the Ravens are Feasting on Off-Script Plays

The Ravens are gashing their opponents on scramble drills, especially in recent weeks.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Ravens return home for a battle with the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. that has AFC seeding implications.
news

Late for Work: ESPN Pundit Says He Isn't Sold on Lamar Jackson Winning in the Playoffs

John Harbaugh got it right on fourth down decisions against the 49ers. Ronnie Stanley is 'very much still a starting-caliber tackle.'
news

Lamar Jackson 'Loves' Tua Tagovailoa's Game

John Harbaugh gives update on Mark Andrews' recovery. Lamar Jackson has made reducing fumbles a priority. Raheem Mostert, who had a brief stint with the Ravens, has become a premier running back in Miami.
news

Kyle Hamilton, Zay Flowers Not Practicing to Start the Week

The Dolphins were without wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to start the week.
news

Ravens Eye View: Was the Ravens' Defensive Gameplan vs. 49ers a Preview for Dolphins?

Here's what stood out on film from the Ravens' 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Kyle Hamilton Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

After his two interceptions on "Monday Night Football," Kyle Hamilton has been recognized as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his stellar performance against the 49ers.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Are Unanimous No. 1

After their win over the 49ers, the Ravens sit at the top spot in the power rankings.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising