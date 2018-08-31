Rookie Tight End Mark Andrews Becomes Playmaker in Preseason Finale

Even after drafting tight end Hayden Hurst in the first round, the Ravens took Andrews in the third round because they were impressed with his pass-catching skills. Hurst will be out at least another three weeks with a stress fracture suffered earlier this month. Andrews will be counted on to help fill the void.

"We wanted to get him out there and get him some time," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He missed a good portion of training camp and he hadn't had a lot of opportunities to catch the ball. Just getting him out there, blocking, running around, I think he had three catches if I'm not mistaken? That was important for him. We're going to need him early in the season. He's going to have to play for us."

Andrews had been relatively quiet in practices and games until Thursday. He ran precise routes, got open, and was tough to bring down. The Ravens love throwing to tight ends, and Hurst's absence leaves Andrews, Nick Boyle, and Maxx Williams as the top three players at that position with Andrews the most natural receiver of the bunch.

Starting quarterback Joe Flacco quickly built chemistry with Hurst before he was injured. Andrews hopes to build a similar connection with Flacco, knowing it could lead to opportunities like the ones he saw Thursday night. It was a performance that should boost Andrews' confidence.