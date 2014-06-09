Rookie Timmy Jernigan 'Flashing' In OTAs

Jun 09, 2014 at 09:45 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

09_Jernigan_News.jpg


Timmy Jernigan isn't taking long to get noticed at the NFL level.

The second-round defensive lineman selection is off to a strong start during organized team activities (OTAs), and he's quickly caught the attention of his new teammates.

"He's flashing a lot," left guard Kelechi Osemele said of Jernigan. "He's playing fast, especially for being a young guy and being thrown in there with the ones every now and then."

Jernigan was the 48th-overall pick in the draft, but he was regarded at one point as a top-20 talent. The Florida State product fell out of the first round after having a diluted urine sample on a drug test at the combine, which is sometimes the result of a person trying to mask drug use. Jernigan said the diluted sample was the result of overhydration because of increased fluids in his diet.


Jernigan has the tools to make an immediate impact during his rookie season, and the veterans have been impressed with what they have seen from him in practice.

"That kid is really quick-twitch, really explosive and strong," left tackle Eugene Monroe said.

"Jernigan has been in the backfield, I know we don't have pads on, but his explosiveness and power [are impressive],"  cornerback Lardarius Webb added.

Jernigan, 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, is a smaller lineman who relies on his burst and technique. Rather than eating up blockers to allow linebackers make tackles, Jernigan's strength is his ability to beat offensive linemen off the ball and make disruptive plays in the backfield.

He thrived in that role during a national championship season at Florida State, where he collected 63 tackles, including 11 for a loss. He also had 4.5 sacks.

"When they introduced all of the rookies in our first meeting, they put on a clip of him, and he just bench pressed a guy, threw him off and made a tackle," Monroe said. "Hopefully, we can get a lot of that out of him."    

Jernigan has an opportunity over the next few months to put himself in the conversation for a starting role. The Ravens are looking for depth along the defensive line after the departure of Arthur Jones in free agency, and Jernigan will help fill that void.

He's getting increased practice reps during OTAs because of injuries and veteran absences, as lineman Haloti Ngata, Terrence Cody and Chris Canty are all absent from practice. That has given Jernigan a chance to get some work against the first-team offense, and he's capitalizing on those early chances.

"He's really coming along really well," Osemele said. "We really need him to contribute this year and I think he has the ability to do that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Extend Six Tenders, Including to Quarterback Tyler Huntley

The Ravens have tendered six players and re-signed another, defensive tackle Aaron Crawford.
news

Ravens Release Respected Veteran Cornerback Tavon Young

The Ravens have parted ways with veteran cornerback Tavon Young, who spent six years in Baltimore.
news

Ravens Place Alejandro Villanueva on Reserve/Retired List

After starting every game for the Ravens in 2021, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire after a seven-year NFL career.
news

Hulking Daniel Faalele Embraces Comparisons to Orlando Brown Jr.

Daniel Faalele makes a huge impression when he walks into a room, and hopes to follow suit when he enters the NFL. 
news

Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Post-Combine Picks

Here's who the analysts have the Ravens selecting at No. 14 after the Combine shook up the prospect rankings.
news

Late for Work 3/9: How Does Aaron Rodgers Deal, Russell Wilson Trade Affect Ravens?

Pro Football Focus says one Ravens free agent is overrated and one is underrated. The Ravens go big early in The Athletic's latest mock draft.
news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.
news

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner Adds Spice to NFL Draft

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is an aggressive, ball-hawking cornerback who is expected to be a first-round pick like Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.  
news

Late for Work 3/8: How Much Would Quarterback-Needy Teams Give Up for Tyler Huntley?

Which of the Ravens' top free agents will stay and which will go? The Ravens are named a good fit for Combine standout Travon Walker.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals to Reportedly Use Franchise Tag on Jessie Bates

The Browns were hunting for a potential No. 1 wide receiver at the Combine. NFL Network's Brian Baldinger left Indianapolis thinking Malik Willis will be Pittsburgh's next franchise quarterback.
news

Late for Work 3/7: What NFL Agents Say About How Lamar Jackson Has Handled Contract Negotiations

Ravens given the best odds among teams to go from worst to first in their respective division. Anthony Averett misses national free agent lists, but does that mean he will remain in Baltimore?
news

Michigan Draft Prospects Rave About Mike Macdonald's Impact

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald built a strong bond with the top NFL draft prospects from Michigan.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising