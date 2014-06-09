Rookie Timmy Jernigan 'Flashing' In OTAs





Jernigan has the tools to make an immediate impact during his rookie season, and the veterans have been impressed with what they have seen from him in practice.

"That kid is really quick-twitch, really explosive and strong," left tackle Eugene Monroe said.

"Jernigan has been in the backfield, I know we don't have pads on, but his explosiveness and power [are impressive]," cornerback Lardarius Webb added.

Jernigan, 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, is a smaller lineman who relies on his burst and technique. Rather than eating up blockers to allow linebackers make tackles, Jernigan's strength is his ability to beat offensive linemen off the ball and make disruptive plays in the backfield.

He thrived in that role during a national championship season at Florida State, where he collected 63 tackles, including 11 for a loss. He also had 4.5 sacks.

"When they introduced all of the rookies in our first meeting, they put on a clip of him, and he just bench pressed a guy, threw him off and made a tackle," Monroe said. "Hopefully, we can get a lot of that out of him."

Jernigan has an opportunity over the next few months to put himself in the conversation for a starting role. The Ravens are looking for depth along the defensive line after the departure of Arthur Jones in free agency, and Jernigan will help fill that void.

He's getting increased practice reps during OTAs because of injuries and veteran absences, as lineman Haloti Ngata, Terrence Cody and Chris Canty are all absent from practice. That has given Jernigan a chance to get some work against the first-team offense, and he's capitalizing on those early chances.