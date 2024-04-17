Roquan Smith on Attitude of Defense: 'We're Still the Ravens'

Roquan Smith is in the business of making tackles, not excuses.

The All-Pro inside linebacker is setting a high bar for how he expects the Ravens' defense to play in 2024. It will be Zach Orr's first season as defensive coordinator and the first time Smith has played in Baltimore without his former running mate at inside linebacker, Patrick Queen, who signed with the Steelers in free agency.

Smith is eager to get started, already participating in the offseason conditioning program and continuing to embrace his role as a team leader on defense. He expects the Ravens, who led the league in sacks, takeaways and fewest points allowed in 2023, to be ferocious again on defense. That's what Smith always expects.

"I have the utmost respect for 'Z.O.' [Orr] and the way he runs things," Smith said. "He's a fiery guy, very intense, really matches my personality, but I think it matches the defensive personality as well as the organization, as being a Raven. I think what he embodies is exactly what you want in a coordinator.

"I'm very thankful for (former Defensive Coordinator) Mike (Macdonald) and everything that he had done here. But, the players, life goes on. [I] wish all those guys the best who are going on with their career. But, don't anything change here. We're still the Ravens, and we're still going to get the job done and finish it by any means necessary. That's our mindset."

Smith joked about how he's handling Queen's departure.

"I've got to tear his picture down in the linebacker room – you know, we have linebackers all over the walls. So, I need to maybe make a video of me punching it or something like that.