Roquan Smith Backs Up His Bulletin-Board Material

Oct 01, 2023 at 07:39 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Roquan
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith made waves this week in Cleveland with his words. Then he left bruises with his pads.

Asked this week about the mentality he takes into road games, Smith said, "we're going over there to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids."

It wasn't a direct shot at the Browns, but that didn't stop them from using it as bulletin-board material this week, adding more muscle to a black-and-blue AFC North rivalry.

Smith and the Ravens defense followed through, surrendering just three points and 166 yards to Cleveland's offense.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson made his first career start with Deshaun Watson dealing with a shoulder injury. Smith and company pounded the fifth-round rookie with four sacks, eight hits and three interceptions.

"He did set the tone this week and the thing I love about 'Ro' is he's Ro. He's himself," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"He's the best version of himself. He's honest. He's straightforward. He's a man of character and he's a leader and he backs it up. And that's what he did and all the guys had his back, and as a coach, you're going to be proud of that."

On Friday afternoon, Smith was unaware that his comments had stirred up something in Cleveland this week. He doesn't talk to make waves. He isn't a social media guy. But he also doesn't care that they did.

"Honestly, if you need bulletin board material in this game to go play the game a different way, you're playing the game for the wrong reasons," Smith said. "I don't need anybody to say anything for me, because guess what? When that whistle blows, I'm going 100 miles an hour all game long, and regardless of what someone says, 'Ro' is going to play the same way."

Smith led the Ravens with 10 tackles, including one for loss. He also had two passes defensed and one quarterback hit. Smith and fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen continued to show why they're the top inside linebacker duo in the league, dictating the game from start to finish.

"I have not played with anyone like Roquan. In 10 years, no linebacker I've ever played with [has been] better than him," outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney said.

"I have a lot of friends that played with me, too, at linebacker, but they don't have the attitude or intensity they play with like Roquan Smith since I've played in the League. He'll be a big reason why our defense goes the way it goes. He's bringing the best out of a lot of guys around him. When you have a leader like that that's going to put it all out there not just on Sundays, but on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, the whole week, and you come to the game, and it just rolls over. It rubs off on people. It's contagious. We just stick together, and 'Go Ro.'"

On the flight home, as teammate Marlon Humphrey held his celebratory Instagram live, Smith and Queen, who had another strong game, were silent. They had done all the talking they needed to.

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Dominant Win in Cleveland

Lamar Jackson bested Cleveland's top defense. The Ravens defense feasted on a rookie QB. Mark Andrews can still be top dawg.
news

Lamar Jackson Was Poised and Precise in Victory

Facing the Browns who had the NFL's No. 1 defense heading into Week 4, Lamar Jackson was in command of the offense and was the catalyst for the Ravens' strong offense showing.
news

Morgan Moses, Daryl Worley Exit With Shoulder Injuries

Starting right tackle Morgan Moses and defensive backs Daryl Worley and Jalyn Armour-Davis left Sunday's game against the Browns with injuries.
news

Deshaun Watson Inactive for Browns, Marcus Williams Inactive for Ravens

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) is inactive for the third straight game. Justice Hill (foot) is active and will join the running back rotation.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Browns Week 4

The Ravens seek to bounce back against divisional rival Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Ravens Place David Ojabo on Injured Reserve, Sign Kyle Van Noy

The Ravens have moved OLB David Ojabo (ankle) to injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games.
news

A Hungry Ravens Team Coming to the Dawg Pound

The Ravens are still missing key starters, but they'll go to Cleveland with plenty of motivation.
news

Ravens Rule Out Five Players vs. Browns, Ronnie Stanley Doubtful

The Ravens ruled out wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Ronnie Stanley is doubtful to play.
news

Ravens Expect Deshaun Watson, Also Prepared for Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday, but the Ravens have prepared for Dorian Thompson-Robinson as well.
news

Everything You Need to Know Ravens vs. Browns

Having won at Cincinnati in Week 2, the Ravens (2-1) will seek their second AFC North road victory against the Browns (2-1).
news

Picks: Pundits Basically Split on Ravens-Browns

The pundits expect a tight game between the Ravens and Browns in Week 4.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising