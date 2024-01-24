Roquan Smith Is Ready to Collide With Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco is only in his second year but ran for nearly 1,000 yards (935) as the Chiefs relied on him more heavily down the stretch. In Sunday's divisional round victory over the Bills, Pacheco ran for 97 yards on 15 carries and rarely went down on initial contact.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said keeping Pacheco under control will be a top priority.

"No. 10 Pacheco, man, that guy is coming downhill," Harbaugh said. "He's hitting it that way, all out. He's 225 pounds. His knees are up high. He's rolling, and it's going to be a big challenge for us to deal with him, because he's as physical as a runner as there is in the league.

"He's as determined as there is, and we're going to have to be a physical, determined defense to tackle him. I like our guys. I like our guys' chances. Our guys will be up for it, and we're going to have to be, because he's a good runner."

Kyle Hamilton-Travis Kelce Matchup in Slot Could Be Key

Kyle Hamilton and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce figure to see plenty of each other Sunday whenever Kelce lines up in the slot, as he does often.