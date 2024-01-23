They've Got Her. We've Got Stavvy

He remembers vividly when the Ravens arrived in town in 1996, remembers the process of naming the team, and attending a pass, punt, and kick competition to introduce kids to the players. The 7-year-old kid caught passes from Vinny Testaverde and got kicking pointers from Matt Stover.

Though his Greek family was more into soccer, Stavros had taken a liking to football (and Randy Moss) from watching Thanksgiving games at his family friends' houses. When the Ravens came to town, he was hooked.

The love only grew deeper when the Ravens won their first Super Bowl in 2000 when Stavros was in sixth grade. He was, of course, a big Tony Siragusa fan.

"As a chubby little Greek kid to see a big, fat Italian guy who is charismatic and all over the place, he was my guy," said Stavros, who is trying to get a Siragusa jersey as we speak.

"I was one of the only white kids at my school. If there's a fat, white celebrity, believe me, I got called that guy. When we were playing pickup football those years – sixth grade, seventh grade – everybody called me Goose."

Stavros went on to play nose tackle at Poly, where his claim to fame was getting a sack in the City-Poly high school football game played at M&T Bank Stadium. Well, at least that's what the PA announcer called out, except Stavros wasn't even on the field. He still took credit for it though. After all, he was on hallowed ground. He wasn't going to let a little statistical error ruin his story.

"It's only recently that I've admitted it," he said. "I've accomplished enough that I don't have to use that to fuel my ego anymore. I can admit that I did not actually get the sack."

The Ravens won their second Super Bowl when he was in college at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, which is also where his comedy career started. The Ravens franchise's marquee milestones all hit him at the perfect ages.

"The team getting here hit me at the right time as a little kid. We were kind of [crappy] for a few years, but when you're a little kid you don't know any better," he said.