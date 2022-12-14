Mailbag: What Are the Chances of a Roquan Smith Extension?

Mink: I think the chances of an extension for Roquan Smith are high, and I think there's a chance it gets done before the regular season ends, similar to how General Manager Eric DeCosta reached a deal with Marcus Peters in 2019 after trading for him midseason.

The Athletic's Dan Pompei, who just released a feature story on Smith in which he spoke to DeCosta, wrote, "The idea of being a free agent in demand — private jets, presidential suites and Wagyu tomahawks — is alluring. But the Ravens are planning to try to sign him before the end of the season."

The Ravens gave up second- and fifth-round picks for Smith. While they could recoup a compensatory pick if he were to leave in free agency, that's still a fairly pricey rental.

Most importantly, the Ravens really like Smith, and even more so after his arrival. Smith has been everything the Ravens hoped for. He's been individually very productive, and he's made those around him, including Patrick Queen, better. He's been a force multiplier on the field. The Ravens have allowed 55 rushing yards per game since he arrived, down from 97.5 previously. And Smith's interception in Pittsburgh last Sunday turned the game.

Off the field, Smith has been a model player too. He's already highly respected and liked in the locker room, by his coaches, and really everybody in the building. He has a great demeanor and he's getting involved in the community. There's really not a bad thing you could say about Smith.

Add it all up, and it's the kind of player that makes you comfortable making a long-term investment. Now, that investment will be hefty, as Smith told Pompei that he views himself as the league's best off-ball linebacker and believes he should thus be paid as such. That likely means a contract that averages about $20 million per season.