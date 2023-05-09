Roquan Smith Looks Forward to Mentoring Trenton Simpson 

Despite being a talented first-round pick, Smith said he had plenty to learn when he was rookie with the Chicago Bears. The veterans led by example, and Smith said he would do the same with Simpson.

"I'm just going to be myself and think back to when I was a rookie," Smith said. "There was a guy, Danny Travathan, that was in front of me who I looked up to. I tried to soak up all the knowledge that I could because he had more years in the game, way more experience. I stuck with him, and he helped me along.

"It comes down to being a pro. Taking care of your body. Time management. Trying to do everything you can to be the best, and not accepting no for an answer."

The Ravens expect Simpson to contribute immediately and see his potential to develop into a versatile linebacker who can help them in a variety of ways alongside Smith and Patrick Queen. During his college career, Simpson had 165 tackles and 13 sacks as a linebacker who could defend the run, blitz quarterbacks and cover tight ends in pass coverage.

"He's versatile; he's a run and hit linebacker," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I think when we blitz, he'll help us. Then, special teams – he's going to definitely be a part of that. He already started talking about that on the phone. He's going to be on all the special teams stuff. So, it's always great to add speed. He's a missile. To add that kind of mindset to our defense and our special teams is a big plus."

With Simpson joining the inside linebacker rotation that also includes Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch, Josh Ross and Del'Shawn Phillips, Smith is stoked about Baltimore's defense.