Ravens Defense: Patrick Mahomes Is Elite, But So Are We

Mahomes' stats have dipped this season. His passing yards went from 5,250 to 4,183. His touchdown passes dropped from 41 to 27. He threw a career-high 14 interceptions.

Last year's numbers were ridiculous, so that was always going to be a high bar to match, and there's plenty of reasons for the dip in production (drops have plagued the Chiefs' receivers). But there's no denying that the Chiefs offense has hit some bumps this year, finishing No. 9 in total offense (351.3 yards per game) and No. 15 in points per game (21.8).

But the Ravens aren't fooled. They still know a special challenge awaits.

"We all know he is an elite quarterback, does everything well," Smith said. "Personally, just his ability to be able to read coverages, as well as extend plays, extend plays with his legs, and then if you're not plastering [him], being able to throw it down the field, [he] can hurt you that way. He's a great quarterback, we all know that, but so are we on defense. So we'll see."