Presented by

Practice Report: Ravens Defense Relishes Increased Physicality

Aug 09, 2023 at 05:37 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

RoquanPR080923
ILB Roquan Smith

The Ravens turned up the physicality in training camp practice Wednesday, and nobody seemed more eager or appreciative than inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

Smith and Queen each popped numerous pads during a practice that included some full tackling. Even when it wasn't full tackling, it seemed close to it.

Smith put a couple jarring hits on undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell and had one on Ben Mason that popped the ball out of the fullback's hands. It was like Mason ran into a brick wall.

Smith also came over the top of tight end Travis Vokolek for a physical pass breakup, which Smith celebrated with an intimidating get-out-of-my-house-style leg kick. Smith said he focused on improving his pass coverage this offseason and it showed.

Queen also got a couple licks on Mitchell, including one slam into the turf and another that caused a fumble, which Queen wrestled away from the rookie. It was a welcome-to-the-NFL day for Mitchell.

Here are other notes from Wednesday's practice:

  • The defense made a goal-line stand with four straight plays from the 1-yard line. Running back Justice Hill was stuffed on a run up the middle with Michael Pierce being at the forefront. Broderick Washington, David Ojabo, and Queen slammed into Melvin Gordon III on second down. Defensive back Ar'Darius Washington chased down Mark Andrews and got a breakup despite the size mismatch. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis broke up a fourth-down pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Another player who shined with the increased physicality was safety Kyle Hamilton. He is so strong coming off the edge. Hamilton had two sacks last season and it wouldn't be surprising to see him get some more in 2023.
  • It was another day of more impressive plays by rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers. He shook Marlon Humphrey, a Pro Bowl cornerback, during 1-on-1s. Flowers showed impressive body balance on a twisting leaping catch. Even when he made a mistake, he atoned for it. Flowers bobbled an open catch down the seam, but recovered to catch the rebound with one hand as defenders toppled to the turf around him.
  • The Ravens' streak of two practices without an interception ended when undrafted rookie safety Jaquan Amos corralled an errant throw from Lamar Jackson.
  • Devin Duvernay made an impressive first-down catch over the middle in which he nearly did a split to come back for the throw that was a little behind him.
  • Running back Gus Edwards walked off to the locker room early with a trainer. There was no indication of any specific injury. Offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses got what seemed to be a veteran day off.
  • Wide receiver Rashod Bateman returned to the field for limited positional work. As expected, he didn't do any 11-on-11 or 1-on-1 work.

Related Content

news

Practice Reports: Odell Beckham Jr., Lamar Jackson Hit Big Plays

Lamar Jackson connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a bomb, and that was just one of several big plays in Tuesday's practice.
news

Practice Report: Ravens Offense Is Sharp After Day Off

The offense didn't throw a single interception and was hot in red-zone drills during Monday's practice.
news

Practice Report: Ravens Secondary Shines

The Ravens defense grabbed nine interceptions on a day featuring third-and-long situations for the offense.
news

Practice Report: Running Backs Active as Receivers; Mark Andrews Gets Heated

Ravens defense brings the heat with blitzes in padded practice. Isaiah Likely carries one drive.
news

Practice Report: Cornerbacks Step Up After Rock Ya-Sin Leaves Early

Cornerbacks Arthur Maulet, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Marlon Humphrey all displayed their playmaking skills during Wednesday's practice.
news

Practice Report: Zay Flowers Cooks in 1-on-1 Drills

Odell Beckham Jr. shows his red-zone prowess, but ends up doing push-ups. Devin Duvernay scores a pair of touchdowns. Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo continue their strong play.
news

Practice Report: Physicality Ramps Up on First Day in Pads

Baltimore's defensive line has a strong day and the linebackers fly around. Nelson Agholor shows his elevation again, this time in the red zone. OBJ draws gasps.
news

Practice Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Shines in First Visit to M&T Bank Stadium as a Raven 

Justin Madubuike, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo made their pass rush presence felt. Second-year tight end Isaiah Likely added another strong practice day.
news

Practice Report: Ravens Sweat Through Scorching Practice

Here's who stood out in the Ravens' third training camp practice at the Under Armour Performance Center.
news

Practice Report: A Strong Day 2 for Ravens Secondary

Tight end Charlie Kolar had the offensive play of the day with a long touchdown as the backup quarterbacks struggled.
news

Practice Report: Day 1 at Ravens Training Camp

Here's who stood out on the first day of 2023 Ravens training camp.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising