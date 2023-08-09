Practice Report: Ravens Defense Relishes Increased Physicality

The Ravens turned up the physicality in training camp practice Wednesday, and nobody seemed more eager or appreciative than inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

Smith and Queen each popped numerous pads during a practice that included some full tackling. Even when it wasn't full tackling, it seemed close to it.

Smith put a couple jarring hits on undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell and had one on Ben Mason that popped the ball out of the fullback's hands. It was like Mason ran into a brick wall.

Smith also came over the top of tight end Travis Vokolek for a physical pass breakup, which Smith celebrated with an intimidating get-out-of-my-house-style leg kick. Smith said he focused on improving his pass coverage this offseason and it showed.