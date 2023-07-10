Late for Work 7/10: ESPN Poll Ranks Roquan Smith No. 2 Off-Ball Linebacker

Roquan Smith Ranked No. 2 Off-Ball Linebacker, Patrick Queen an Honorable Mention

The trade for linebacker Roquan Smith last October provided an instant boost for Baltimore's defense and team.

After being named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career in 2022, Smith is ranked as the No. 2 off-ball linebacker in a poll among NFL executives, coaches and players conducted by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

"I can't believe [the Bears] let him out of their building," an NFL coordinator said to Fowler. "He's a stud. He's everything a linebacker is supposed to be. Doesn't have a weakness. Intelligence, versatility, consistent tackler, plus athleticism."

The dominant season by Smith leapfrogged him from No. 5 in the 2022 offseason rankings, according to Fowler. Fred Warner of the 49ers was the only off-ball linebacker ranked higher than Smith in Fowler's poll.

"He jumped three spots in this year's rankings thanks to a first-team All-Pro season in 2022, registering 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and 169 tackles," Fowler wrote. "Smith was tied for second in the league in stuffs with 21."

Smith was also named one of the ten defensive players in 2023 who could have the biggest impact by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin.

"Smith was already a top-shelf linebacker with the Bears, but he played with added menace upon his midseason trade to Baltimore, quickly taking over as the heart and soul of the defense," Benjamin wrote. "Still just 26, he should be even more comfortable with his teammates this time around. If he even comes close to replicating his debut impact, he'll help Baltimore back to the playoffs."

The addition of Smith also benefitted linebacker Patrick Queen, who was named an honorable mention in the off-ball category and was complimented by an AFC scout.

"Hard hitter, versatile, fits the physical Baltimore culture," an AFC scout said to Fowler. "Was surprised to see they didn't pick up his fifth-year option, but it's hard to pay two linebackers when you have to pay a quarterback."

After the Ravens' offseason moves, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley has examined each position group and judged it better, worse, or the same as last season. Here are some of Hensley's observations:

