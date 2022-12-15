Late for Work 12/15: The Athletic's Dan Pompei: Ravens Reportedly Trying to Sign Roquan Smith Before End of the Season

Matt Stover Is Glad to Be Mentioned in Same Sentence As Justin Tucker

Former Ravens kicker Matt Stover said he couldn't be happier that it was Justin Tucker who surpassed him last Sunday as the Ravens' all-time leading scorer.

"It's great that he's the one who did it because if I'm in the same sentence as probably the greatest kicker ever in the NFL, because he's proven it. … I'm glad that my name's still being mentioned and I haven't been forgotten," Stover said on "Glenn Clark Radio."

Stover, who kicked for the Ravens from 1996-2008, said he's proud of what Tucker has accomplished on and off the field and there's no question he should be in the Hall of Fame when his playing days are over.

"When you look at great players, and you look at players who changed the scope of the game. … He is an elite player, he should be absolutely a Hall of Famer because you look at what he's done to the position, he's taken it to a whole other level," Stover said.

Stover said it's not by accident that the Ravens have had such stability at the kicker position.

"It tells you the importance that the Ravens put on the position. In fact, they even backed it up with money for Justin," Stover said. "The environment that Justin has is outstanding and he's just performed to an elite level. When you have a kicker you can trust from 60 yards, that just goes to show you."

Ravens Select Cornerback in Todd McShay's First Mock Draft

ESPN's Todd McShay released his first mock draft. He has the Ravens selecting Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, CB with the 25th-overall pick.

"The Ravens are tied for second in interceptions (14), and Phillips would only add to their ball-hawking ways," McShay wrote. "He had six picks this year and shows the fluid hips and speed to stick with receivers in coverage. Toss in that Marcus Peters and Kyle Fuller are both on expiring deals, and this makes sense."

McShay acknowledged that a number of Ravens fans will probably be clamoring for the team to take a wide receiver in the first round.

"Yes, I hear the cries for a receiver, but with the top three off the board, I think Baltimore might lean on the position that presents better value here and defer its search for another wideout to Day 2 (or free agency)," McShay wrote. "Don't count out Boston College's Zay Flowers or UNC's Josh Downs, though."