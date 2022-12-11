Justin Tucker Becomes Ravens' All-Time Leading Scorer

Tucker banged through a 42-yard field goal in Pittsburgh to give him 1,466 career points, two more than Stover. Tucker added another field goal, this time from 35 yards out, in the first half.

Leading up to the record this week, Tucker said "it means a lot" because he's been able to kick in Baltimore for so long (11th season).

"To be able to break Stover's record, it means a lot because I know how hard he worked, how well he played here, the type of character he has, the type of man he is, how respected he is in this community in Baltimore," Tucker said. "To be able to follow in his footsteps is really special."