Justin Tucker Becomes Ravens' All-Time Leading Scorer

Justin Tucker is the Ravens' new all-time leading scorer, surpassing Matt Stover.
Tucker banged through a 42-yard field goal in Pittsburgh to give him 1,466 career points, two more than Stover. Tucker added another field goal, this time from 35 yards out, in the first half.
Leading up to the record this week, Tucker said "it means a lot" because he's been able to kick in Baltimore for so long (11th season).
"To be able to break Stover's record, it means a lot because I know how hard he worked, how well he played here, the type of character he has, the type of man he is, how respected he is in this community in Baltimore," Tucker said. "To be able to follow in his footsteps is really special."
Tucker is now 26-of-27 at the former Heinz Field, including two game winners from 46 yards and 52 yards in 2019 and 2015, respectively.