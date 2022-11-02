Roquan Smith Feels He Can Help Ravens 'Win the Big Game'

Smith has some familiarity with Baltimore. He was one of the 30 players the Ravens brought to the Under Armour Performance Center for an official visit before the 2018 NFL Draft. He met with some of the coaches, front office members and some players. Smith has some connections on the team too, as he played with defensive end Brent Urban in Chicago in 2020 and running back Mike Davis in 2019. As two Georgia guys, Smith has a relationship with Justin Houston as well.

Smith grew up watching highlights and hype videos of Ray Lewis, and went to one of his camps years ago when he was in college. He plans to reach out to Lewis for advice and tips about Baltimore city.

But for now, Smith is trying to get up to speed as fast as possible so he can make the impact on the Ravens defense that everybody envisions, starting with Monday Night Football in New Orleans. Smith, who represents himself similarly to Lamar Jackson, said he has not had any discussions with General Manager Eric DeCosta on a possible contract extension, and that his focus is solely on the playbook and the Saints.

"My main focus right now is learning the playbook, getting a great relationship with the guys and then going from there," said Smith, who expects to make an impact in his debut against the Saints.