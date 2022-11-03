Ravens Feel Their Defense 'Can Be Really Special' With Midseason Additions

The Ravens' defense has been trending upward, and it's also getting better and deeper.

The acquisition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and the expected return of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser will add more wealth to the Ravens' defense as they prepare to face the Saints on Monday Night Football.

Smith is the NFL's leading tackler who's multi-talented as a run defender, pass defender and blitzer. Bowser led the Ravens in sacks (7.0) last season and was their best linebacker defender the pass.

Meanwhile, even if rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles) doesn't make his season debut against the Saints, he's expected to be in action soon, which will add even more punch to the pass rush being led by veteran Justin Houston who already has six sacks.

"I would love to be Mike Macdonald with all these weapons, man," veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "Draw up different ways to put us all on the field and make plays different ways and take turns."

Macdonald has never had a full complement of pass rushers since the season started. But with Bowser joining Houston and Odafe Oweh at outside linebacker, coupled with capable blitzing linebackers like Smith and Patrick Queen to support the defensive line, Macdonald has more ways than ever to bring pressure and confuse quarterbacks.

The Ravens' defense has been playing better in recent weeks, but the players believe the unit is just scratching the surface.

"It gives us a burst of energy, knowing we're getting good players back who can help us win ballgames," said Campbell, who is also expected back Monday night after missing one game due to illness.