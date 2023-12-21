Roquan Smith Gifted the Entire Defense Personalized Versace Robes

Dec 21, 2023 at 05:06 PM
122123robe
Odafe Oweh's Versace Robe

The 49ers are on Roquan Smith's naughty list, but Santa Ro sure did take care of his teammates this Holiday season.

Smith bought every member of the Ravens defense a personalized Versace robe. The packages were waiting for his teammates when they got back in the locker room following Thursday's practice.

Teammates shouted as rookie linebacker Malik Hamm tossed on his robe and strutted down the middle of the locker room. Smith's wide smile beamed as many teammates gave him a hug and a thank you.

Quarterbacks getting their offensive linemen a gift has become standard practice around the NFL. But a linebacker getting the entire defense something? That's new.

"I was thinking of the guys," Smith said. "Obviously, a very close group. I care a lot about the guys. I just wanted to do something the guys would cherish and remember."

Smith said he asked around to figure out what would be a good group gift and somebody suggested robes. He's a robe guy himself (and got one with "Ro" on the back). Smith got in touch with a Versace sales representative to make it happen.

Smith didn't reveal the price ("That doesn't matter.") but a trip to Versace’s website shows the robes selling for $925 each – and that's without the gold embroidered names on the back. 

It was also a special touch that it wasn't each player's given last name. Smith used their nicknames. For example, Brent Urban's robe said "Big Urb" on it. Even players on the practice squad and injured reserve got a robe. That's 35 players in total.

"We're all one unit, regardless of whether it's practice squad, IR, whatever the case may be," Smith said. "You're part of the team. You're part of the defense. I have the utmost respect for everybody in here."

The Ravens have to spend Christmas weekend on the road in San Francisco (they leave Saturday afternoon), but at least the defense is going to feel luxurious.

"Very generous," fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. "That's how you know he makes a lot of money though. … People don't really see that side of him but I'm glad everybody gets to see."

"It's a blessing. I appreciate Ro. He's a very thoughtful young man," linebacker Odafe Oweh said. "I'm gonna be wearing this every night, after I soak my body in an Epsom salt bath after a nice game."

