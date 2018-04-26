Round 1: Ravens Select Tight End Hayden Hurst at No. 25

Hurst said his baseball background helps him in a lot of areas, particularly with hand-eye coordination.

"I feel like tracking a baseball is a little bit harder than tracking a football, so I think that carries over," Hurst said. "I think that's the biggest thing that I carry over from baseball is just the maturity. I've experienced some things that some guys haven't with failure."

Perhaps the biggest knock on Hurst is his age. His late arrival to football means he'll turn 25 years old before his rookie season begins. However, the Ravens drafted Dennis Pitta in 2010 and he was a couple months older than Hurst when he went into his first season.

"You acknowledge that he's 24 years old, but it happens every once in a while," Hortiz said.

The Ravens had an opportunity to draft some top defensive talents, including Florida State safety Derwin James, with their 16th pick. They traded back and still had all the top pass catchers on the board. They then moved back again, this time three spots.

The Carolina Panthers took Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore at No. 24, one pick ahead of Baltimore. The Atlanta Falcons selected Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley at No. 26, one pick behind the Ravens.

In the end, Baltimore still got a pass-catcher, even though it didn't come at wide receiver like many analysts and fans expected.