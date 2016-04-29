Round 2: Ravens Trade Back, Select OLB Kamalei Correa

"I honestly had no clue where I was going," Correa said. "I met with them at the combine and I had a great feel for the coaching staff. And that was the last I heard from them."

Correa fits what the Ravens were looking for on defense, especially after using their first-round pick on an offensive lineman. Baltimore wanted to add pass rushers because both Suggs and Dumervil are on the back-nine of their careers, and Suggs is coming off his second torn Achilles in the last four years.

The 22-year-old defender could help provide an immediate boost alongside them.

"I've been watching these guys since I've been in middle school and I just can't tell you how excited I am to work with them," Correa said. "It's just an overwhelming experience and I'm at a loss for words right now."

In making the transition to the NFL, Correa will also have to go through a bit of a position change. He played defensive end in a 4-3 scheme at Boise State, but he will play outside linebacker in Baltimore's system.

"I don't see it too much as a challenge and that's just because [of] my work ethic," Correa said. "I'm going to keep working at something, and if I don't get it I'm going to keep trying, and I know one day that I'll be a great one. I'm just going to keep working until I am."

The native of Honolulu actually went to high school with last year's No. 2 overall draft pick Marcus Mariota. He admitted that he grew up a fan of the Green Bay Packers, but said that changed on April 29, 2016.

Correa will now make the long trip across the country to come to Baltimore, and the Ravens hope he can provide an immediate upgrade to their defense.