Round 3: Ravens Select Offensive Tackle Orlando Brown at No. 83

Brown's connection to Baltimore couldn't be any stronger, and he felt "so incredibly blessed" to be a Raven. He was born in 1996, the first year of the Ravens franchise, and grew up at Ravens training camp practices.

As a 10- or 11-year-old boy, he was hanging around Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and all the legendary Ravens. Brown joked that he remembers watching Reed refuse to practice and watching his father get into fights with everybody (except Ray Lewis) at practice.

"The list goes on and on," Brown said. "I have a ton of great memories there. I have a ton of pride and ton of respect for that franchise."

Brown Sr. was known for being a bully on the field. He may be the most physical offensive player in Ravens franchise history, but was a beloved softie off the field. He tragically passed away at just 40 years old on Sept. 23, 2011 from diabetic ketoacidosis.

His son has carried on his legacy. When Brown came to Baltimore for one of the team's official 30 pre-draft visits, Newsome said he "brought a light to the building." Brown also left Newsome a note that said it would be very special to him to be drafted by the Ravens.

That didn't lead Newsome to make the pick, he said, but it showed what kind of person the Ravens are getting.

"He's going to give us everything he has," DeCosta said. "We want players that are invested in our program, and there's not going to be any kid that we draft this year that's going to be more invested in the Ravens than Orlando."

Former Ravens guard Edwin Mulitalo, who played with Zeus on the offensive line more than a decade ago, announced the pick in Dallas.