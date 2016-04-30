Round 4: Ravens Draft CB Tavon Young At No. 104

Young was a starter the last two seasons at Temple* *and earned a reputation as a quick-footed playmaker. He came up with five interceptions the last two years and returned one of those turnovers for a pick-six.

Young also earned the respect of his teammates for being one of the toughest players on the roster. He was one of the smallest players on the team, but he never used that as a reason to back down from a challenge. "Never fear no man. You just have to attack every situation," Young said. "People are always going to have doubts, people are always going to doubt you, but if you just have that confidence and that dog in you, then none of that matters."

"I'm just a tough guy. I'm a tough player and that's what a lot of coaches and people appreciate about me. They always talk about size, but no matter who it is or how big they are, I always come out on top. And I think that's what makes me special."

Young's teammates and coaches actually voted him to wear the No. 1 jersey, which was an honor given for being one of the team's toughest players. He was scheduled to wear the number for just one game, but held on to it longer after he went out and recorded a pair of interceptions in that season opener against Vanderbilt.

"Then they just let me keep it for the rest of the season," Young said.

Young showed off that hard-nosed mentality in front of Ravens scouts on a couple of occasions in the pre-draft process. He went to the Senior Bowl in January and then worked out in front of the Ravens' decision makers again at the team's local pro day last month.

On both occasions, Young came out looking to prove himself.