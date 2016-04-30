Round 4: Ravens Draft CB Tavon Young At No. 104

Apr 30, 2016 at 05:24 AM
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins runs after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

30_YoungSelection_news.jpg


The Ravens have added a cornerback to the roster.

Baltimore selected Temple's Tavon Young with pick No. 104 on the third day of the NFL Draft.

Young, 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds, is a native of Oxon Hill, Maryland. He went to Potomac High School in Prince George's County where he was a football and track star.

"I'm overwhelmed that they picked me," Young said on a conference call with local reporters. "It's like a kid's dream to play for his hometown."

Young was a starter the last two seasons at Temple* *and earned a reputation as a quick-footed playmaker. He came up with five interceptions the last two years and returned one of those turnovers for a pick-six.

Young also earned the respect of his teammates for being one of the toughest players on the roster. He was one of the smallest players on the team, but he never used that as a reason to back down from a challenge. "Never fear no man. You just have to attack every situation," Young said. "People are always going to have doubts, people are always going to doubt you, but if you just have that confidence and that dog in you, then none of that matters."

"I'm just a tough guy. I'm a tough player and that's what a lot of coaches and people appreciate about me. They always talk about size, but no matter who it is or how big they are, I always come out on top. And I think that's what makes me special."

Young's teammates and coaches actually voted him to wear the No. 1 jersey, which was an honor given for being one of the team's toughest players. He was scheduled to wear the number for just one game, but held on to it longer after he went out and recorded a pair of interceptions in that season opener against Vanderbilt. 

"Then they just let me keep it for the rest of the season," Young said.

Young showed off that hard-nosed mentality in front of Ravens scouts on a couple of occasions in the pre-draft process. He went to the Senior Bowl in January and then worked out in front of the Ravens' decision makers again at the team's local pro day last month.

On both occasions, Young came out looking to prove himself.

"Coming into the Senior Bowl, I really had no name, so I knew I had to show off and just do what I had to do," Young said. "I lined up against the best receivers out there and I locked them up." Baltimore came into this year's draft looking to add players in the secondary, and Young has the kind of playmaking ability the Ravens want at the position. He can make plays on the ball for a unit that wants to improve from having a franchise-low six interceptions last year.

Young is somewhat undersized for an NFL cornerback, but he's already heard that plenty of times in his career. He could come to Baltimore and compete for a role as a nickel cornerback.

"I'm so excited and I can't wait to get started," Young said. "I'm ready now."

CB Tavon Young College Photos

Take a look at photos from No. 104 pick Tavon Young during his time at Temple.

No Title
1 / 11
No Title
2 / 11
No Title
3 / 11
No Title
4 / 11
No Title
5 / 11
No Title
6 / 11
No Title
7 / 11
No Title
8 / 11
No Title
9 / 11
No Title
10 / 11
No Title
11 / 11
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Several Potential 2021 Draft Targets Enjoy Strong Pro Days

As the buzz leading up to the NFL draft increases, some players the Ravens could target have impressed during Pro Day workouts.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receivers, Pass Rushers Grab Spotlight

In the latest round of mock drafts, most pundits expect the Ravens to grab either a pass rusher or wide receiver.
news

Late for Work 3/24: After 'Good Visit,' Ravens Reportedly Interested in Signing Sammy Watkins 

Mel Kiper is set on a first-round receiver for the Ravens. Baltimore remains among the top teams in free agency power rankings. Joe Flacco joins the Eagles.
news

How Free Agent Moves Could Affect Ravens' Draft Plans

The comings and goings during the early part of free agency will have an impact on Baltimore's plans for the draft.
news

NFL Releases Official Order for Ravens' 2021 Draft Picks

The Ravens have seven draft picks this year, including two in the fifth round.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Pass Rushers Step to the Front

After losing Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency, the Ravens are expected to be in the market for pass rushers.
news

What Mink Thinks: Stockpiling Compensatory Picks Is an Especially Good Strategy This Year

The Ravens have always been the NFL's best at playing the compensatory pick game, and it makes even more sense this offseason.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Go After Jadeveon Clowney (Again)?

What can we expect from the 2020 rookie class in 2021? Do the Ravens need a backup at slot corner? Could they draft a wide receiver early even if they sign a free agent?
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receiver or Pass Rusher

Minnesota's Rashod Bateman and LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. are popular picks, but pundits have no consensus on which pass rusher best fits Baltimore at No. 27.
news

Ravens Get Two Compensatory Picks in 2021 Draft

Baltimore will have additional third- and fifth-round compensatory picks after the losses of David Culley and Michael Pierce.
news

What's the Ravens' Offseason Plan at Wide Receiver?

Will the Ravens target a veteran free agent? Look for more young talent in the draft? Here's the latest outlook from Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh.
news

Late for Work 3/5: Will Third Season Be the Charm for Miles Boykin?

Todd McShay mocks LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to the Ravens. The Ravens select an All-Pro receiver in NFL.com's 2016 redraft.
Advertising