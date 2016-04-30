Round 4: Ravens Draft WR Chris Moore At No. 107

Apr 30, 2016 at 05:38 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

30_MooreSelected_news.jpg


The Ravens got another target for quarterback Joe Flacco's big right arm, adding Cincinnati wide receiver Chris Moore with their second fourth-round pick (No. 107).

Moore is the definition of a big-play receiver.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound receiver averaged 19.3 yards per catch over his four-year career. He made 39 catches for 823 yards and seven touchdowns last season, an average of 21.1 yards per catch, ranking eighth-best in the nation.

"I can take the top off any defense, I'll make those big plays," Moore said.

Baltimore already has big-play receivers with returning first-round rookie Breshad Perriman and newly signed veteran free agent Mike Wallace. But adding playmakers is something the Ravens are always looking to do. The Ravens are also looking for more youth at the position.

Moore has good size and long arms. He doesn't have blazing speed (4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash), but builds up speed to beat defensive backs who don't show him enough respect. He adjusts well to the deep ball to make tough downfield catches.

"The 40 doesn't really show how fast I am," Moore said. "I think my game speed is a lot faster than what I did in the 40. I think when I'm on the field I can run past almost anybody. I showed it all year."

Moore first burst onto the scene as a sophomore when he torched powerhouse Ohio State with three catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Moore said he blew by three different Buckeye cornerbacks that game, including No. 10-overall pick Eli Apple (New York Giants).

"It put that check by my name showing I can go around a first-round draft pick, I can go against the national champion, I can go against the top of the top and play at a high level," Moore said. 

Moore's challenge will be adding more versatility to his game. He's not afraid to go over the middle, but needs to improve his breaks in and out of routes, eliminate some pesky drops and develop his release off press coverage. Those traits can be learned through coaching.

"Me personally, I feel like I can do it all," he said. "I practice all the routes every day. I run all the short routes. But if you need me to be the guy who is going to make those big plays, I'm the guy."

Making big plays, however, seems to be a knack. And Moore definitely has it. Now he'll be paired with a quarterback that can best utilize that trait.

"That's what really excites me. He's a veteran, he's won Super Bowl MVP. I'm ecstatic; I can't wait to work with him," Moore said. "When that ball is in the air, I believe it's mine and it should be only mine."

WR Chris Moore College Photos

Take a look at photos from No. 107 pick Chris Moore during his time at Cincinnati.

