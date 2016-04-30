Round 4: Ravens Draft WR Chris Moore At No. 107

"It put that check by my name showing I can go around a first-round draft pick, I can go against the national champion, I can go against the top of the top and play at a high level," Moore said.

Moore's challenge will be adding more versatility to his game. He's not afraid to go over the middle, but needs to improve his breaks in and out of routes, eliminate some pesky drops and develop his release off press coverage. Those traits can be learned through coaching.

"Me personally, I feel like I can do it all," he said. "I practice all the routes every day. I run all the short routes. But if you need me to be the guy who is going to make those big plays, I'm the guy."

Making big plays, however, seems to be a knack. And Moore definitely has it. Now he'll be paired with a quarterback that can best utilize that trait.