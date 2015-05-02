Round 5: Baltimore Ravens Select TE Nick Boyle

May 02, 2015 at 07:46 AM
Tight end was the Ravens' greatest need entering the 2015 Draft and they attacked it aggressively.

Baltimore traded up to select the class's top tight end, Maxx Williams, in the second round. They followed that up by grabbing Delaware's Nick Boyle with their first pick in the fifth round (No. 171 overall).

The last time the Ravens took two tight ends in one draft was 2010 when they got Ed Dickson in the third round and Dennis Pitta in the fourth.

While Williams is more of a split-out receiving tight end, the Ravens drafted Boyle to be more of a blocker with the skills to also contribute in the passing game.

"It's a great day," Tight Ends Coach Richard Angulo said. "We got two of the best guys on different spectrums with pass-catching with Maxx and Nick Boyle with what he can do on the line.

"At the same time, [Boyle is] very athletic, he's a threat in the receiving game as well. As a tight ends coach, I'm pretty happy right now."

The 6-foot-4, 268 pounder gives quarterback Joe Flacco a fellow Blue Hen to throw to. Boyle was the team's leading receiver last season with 37 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Boyle has long arms and big hands. He's a smooth pass catcher with a physical attitude to drop his shoulder and deliver hits after making the catch.

Boyle needs some work on his blocking technique, but has the frame and attitude to make an impact there. He can be a three-down, complete tight end.

Boyle's stock took a hit when he ran the 40-yard dash in 5.00 seconds, but he was impressive the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

"He stood out. These small-school guys, you want to see how they do on a big scale," said Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta.

DeCosta followed Boyle for a while and got a lot of information from Delaware Offensive Coordinator Sean Devine, who was DeCosta's Colby College roommate.

"We went down to Mobile and he competed very well, had a great week of practice, looked athletic, blocked extremely well. He's built strong. He's an NFL body tight end. He's a pointof attack tight end and it's hard to find those guys."

Boyle and Williams join Crockett Gillmore, Phillip Supernaw and Dennis Pitta, who is recovering from his second season-ending hip surgery in as many years.

"Dennis is what's it's going to be," General Manager Ozzie Newsome said. "I still don't know what's going to happen with him. Maxx Williams was way ahead of anybody we had on the board when we picked him, and Boyle was the same way."

