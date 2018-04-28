Round 5: Ravens Select WR Jordan Lasley at No. 162

Lasley was viewed as a likely Day 2 pick, but tumbled into the fifth round because of some character concerns and a slower-than-expected time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Lasley was suspended for three games last year after getting arrested for possession of alcohol and presenting a fake ID at a club.

"There were some issues early on in the senior year, but he bounced his way back," General Manager Ozzie Newsome said. "I'll let him tell you what the one quote he said to me about being picked in the fifth round. At some point, he'll be able to tell you that and I hope he can live to what he said to me."

He is considered a vertical threat, but he ran the 40 in 4.50 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, which brought up some concerns about his speed. Lasley also dropped 13 passes last year, according to Pro Football Focus.

Lasley's talent is apparent in his athleticism and production, and former Ravens receiver Steve Smith Sr. listed him as one of his most intriguing receiving prospects in the class.

"The UCLA product high-points the ball extremely well and checks all the boxes as a receiver – speed, YAC (yards after catch) and height," Smith wrote. "Plus, he's out of my hometown, so I know he's got that Cali swag. Lasley tends to not be locked in for the full 60 minutes."