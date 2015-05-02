Round 6: Baltimore Ravens Select WR Darren Waller

He uses his height and long arms to box out defenders and win jump balls. That could make him an immediate red-zone target. His speed also adds more big-play potential to the offense that lost Torrey Smith and Jacoby Jones this offseason.

With Waller and Perriman, Baltimore added two major big-play receivers to the mix, joining Steve Smith Sr., Marlon Brown, Kamar Aiken and Michael Campanaro.

Waller was suspended for the season-opening games in 2013 and 2014 for violating team rules. There were no details on the infractions reported at the time and the Ravens did not reveal the infractions.

Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz said he grilled Waller about the troubles while at the East-West Shrine Game.

"He's made some mistakes when he was younger and he was honest and upfront about it," Hortiz said. "He didn't hide from it. He told us about his plan, how he's dealing with it, how he's continuing to deal with it. I came away impressed with how mature he came off.