Round 7: Ravens Select DL Zach Sieler at No. 238

Apr 28, 2018 at 11:18 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

28_Pick238_news.jpg


Ozzie Newsome has made the final selection of his 22-year history of running Baltimore's draft.

He selected defensive lineman Zach Sieler from Ferris State in the seventh round with pick No. 238.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman is a small-school prospect who caught Baltimore's attention during the pre-draft process. Baltimore's scouts first discovered him and the coaching staff was impressed when they did further evaluations.

The Ravens even sent evaluators to his pro day is Big Rapids, Michigan.

"He tested extremely well," Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz said.

Sieler actually declared for the NFL Draft as a junior, which is rare for a small-school prospect. He has a unique combination of size and strength, and he will provide depth behind defensive end Brent Urban.

Hortiz described him as a "prototype five technique."

"He plays hard," Hortiz said. "He drew a lot of attention at Ferris State. There were a lot of games where he would be triple-teamed and double-teamed. "We're excited to get him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

