Round 7: Ravens Select DL Zach Sieler at No. 238





Ozzie Newsome has made the final selection of his 22-year history of running Baltimore's draft.

He selected defensive lineman Zach Sieler from Ferris State in the seventh round with pick No. 238.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman is a small-school prospect who caught Baltimore's attention during the pre-draft process. Baltimore's scouts first discovered him and the coaching staff was impressed when they did further evaluations.

The Ravens even sent evaluators to his pro day is Big Rapids, Michigan.

"He tested extremely well," Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz said.

Sieler actually declared for the NFL Draft as a junior, which is rare for a small-school prospect. He has a unique combination of size and strength, and he will provide depth behind defensive end Brent Urban.

Hortiz described him as a "prototype five technique."