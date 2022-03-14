Ravens Round-Up From Day 1 of NFL Free Agency

Mar 14, 2022 at 05:18 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031422-Free-Agency-Day-1
Joe Robbins/AP Photos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) blocks during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Rams defeated the Buccaneers 30-27.

Free agency kicked off at noon Monday and, as always, the market was hot.

However, other than reports of interest in released pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and Calais Campbell testing the market, it was quiet on the Ravens' front.

None of their free agents departed and nobody came to Baltimore either.

Here's other news from around the league:

2022 Baltimore Ravens Rumor Mill Free Agency 2022

Ravens Free Agency Rumor Mill

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.

Read More Here

Bengals Upgrade Their Offensive Line x 2

The Bengals were one of the most aggressive teams out of the gate and their focus was clear: better protection for quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati agreed to terms with hard-nosed veteran offensive guard Alex Cappa (four years, $40 million) and center/guard Ted Karras (three years, $18 million).

The defending AFC champions have tons of weapons for Burrow, but he was sacked a league-high 51 times last season and mauled a whopping 19 times in the playoffs, including seven times in the Super Bowl. Now Burrow should be much better protected, especially up the middle.

Steelers Get Their Next Quarterback

Nobody is going to "replace" Ben Roethlisberger, but the Steelers got their next quarterback Monday by agreeing to a two-year deal with former No. 2-overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky was a backup in Buffalo last year after spending his first four years in Chicago. He didn't materialize into the top-flight quarterback the Bears envisioned, but Trubisky had a 29-21 record as a starter, 64 touchdowns to 38 interceptions and an 87.0 quarterback rating. He also has some mobility to challenge defenses.

In his one career start against the Ravens as a rookie, Trubisky was 8-of-16 for 113 yards with one touchdown, four sacks and two fumbles in an overtime win at M&T Bank Stadium.

Browns Release Team Leader Jarvis Landry After Trade

The Browns made their big splash by reportedly trading for Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, but that meant parting ways with one of their offensive leaders in Jarvis Landry. Landry was released Monday, saving the team nearly $15 million on the salary cap.

While Landry only had 52 catches for 570 yards last season, he averag​ed 997 receiving yards over the three previous years and scored 13 touchdowns.

Bengals Retain Interior Defender B.J. Hill, But Lose Another

The Bengals lost defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi to a big deal (three years, $40.5 million) with the Chicago Bears but retained hulking defensive tackle B.J. Hill (three years, $30 million), who emerged as a major force down the stretch. He only started two games, but Hill logged 5.5 sacks in his first season with the Bengals last season.

Centers Stay Put As Offensive Linemen Get Paid

Centers Ryan Jensen (Buccaneers), Jason Kelce (Eagles), Ben Jones (Titans), Mitch Morse (Bills) and Brian Allen (Rams) all stayed with their current teams. One of the first reported agreements was right tackle Joe Noteboom staying with the Los Angeles Rams. Noteboom was viewed as a potential affordable option for the Ravens but ended up getting a reported three-year, $40 million deal with a max value of $47.5 million.

Pass Rusher Market Set at About $15 Million

One of the top free-agent pass rushers, Haason Reddick, went back home to Philadelphia on a three-year, $45 million contract. The Packers' release of Za'Darius Smith might lead to him coming in at around a similar yearly value.

Related Content

news

Ravens Free Agency Rumor Mill

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Add Amari Cooper to Spark Passing Attack

Bengals could address offensive line during free agency. Several free agent inside linebackers could draw Pittsburgh Steelers' attention. 
news

Late for Work 3/14: Final Free Agency Predictions for Cap-Strapped Ravens

. Ravens are reportedly willing to make Patrick Ricard the highest-paid fullback, but reports indicate Ricard wants to be paid like a tight end. Could a trade develop between the Ravens and Dallas Cowboys? PFF identifies a "perfect fit" free agent for the Ravens. 
news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

Although Tavon Young's release was not a surprise, it significantly increases the likelihood that the Ravens will draft a cornerback with their first-round pick.
news

Two Pass Rushers Who Could Be a Dark Horse Pick for Ravens

If the Ravens opt for a pass rusher in in the first round, Jermaine Johnson II of Florida State and George Karlaftis of Purdue are two possibilities.
news

Late for Work 3/11: Ravens Reportedly Looking to Trade Miles Boykin

The Ravens are reportedly one of many teams interested in Bobby Wagner. Five free agents who might be the right player at the right price. Akiem Hicks is a 'realistic dream signing' for the Ravens.
news

What Mink Thinks: Never Underestimate the Value of a Good Quarterback

The start of the 2022 free agency cycle has shown us, once again, that quarterbacks cost a lot premium. Lamar Jackson absolutely knows this.
news

Late for Work 3/10: Would Bobby Wagner and the Ravens Be an Ideal Fit?

Roster moves leave Ravens 'dangerously thin' at cornerback. Analytics say Bradley Bozeman is the best center available in free agency.
news

Ravens Extend Six Tenders, Including to Quarterback Tyler Huntley

The Ravens have tendered six players and re-signed another, defensive tackle Aaron Crawford.
news

Ravens Release Respected Veteran Cornerback Tavon Young

The Ravens have parted ways with veteran cornerback Tavon Young, who spent six years in Baltimore.
news

Ravens Place Alejandro Villanueva on Reserve/Retired List

After starting every game for the Ravens in 2021, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire after a seven-year NFL career.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising