Ravens Round-Up From Day 1 of NFL Free Agency

Free agency kicked off at noon Monday and, as always, the market was hot.
However, other than reports of interest in released pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and Calais Campbell testing the market, it was quiet on the Ravens' front.
None of their free agents departed and nobody came to Baltimore either.
Here's other news from around the league:
Ravens Free Agency Rumor Mill
Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.
Bengals Upgrade Their Offensive Line x 2
The Bengals were one of the most aggressive teams out of the gate and their focus was clear: better protection for quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati agreed to terms with hard-nosed veteran offensive guard Alex Cappa (four years, $40 million) and center/guard Ted Karras (three years, $18 million).
The defending AFC champions have tons of weapons for Burrow, but he was sacked a league-high 51 times last season and mauled a whopping 19 times in the playoffs, including seven times in the Super Bowl. Now Burrow should be much better protected, especially up the middle.
Steelers Get Their Next Quarterback
Nobody is going to "replace" Ben Roethlisberger, but the Steelers got their next quarterback Monday by agreeing to a two-year deal with former No. 2-overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.
Trubisky was a backup in Buffalo last year after spending his first four years in Chicago. He didn't materialize into the top-flight quarterback the Bears envisioned, but Trubisky had a 29-21 record as a starter, 64 touchdowns to 38 interceptions and an 87.0 quarterback rating. He also has some mobility to challenge defenses.
In his one career start against the Ravens as a rookie, Trubisky was 8-of-16 for 113 yards with one touchdown, four sacks and two fumbles in an overtime win at M&T Bank Stadium.
Browns Release Team Leader Jarvis Landry After Trade
The Browns made their big splash by reportedly trading for Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, but that meant parting ways with one of their offensive leaders in Jarvis Landry. Landry was released Monday, saving the team nearly $15 million on the salary cap.
While Landry only had 52 catches for 570 yards last season, he averaged 997 receiving yards over the three previous years and scored 13 touchdowns.
Bengals Retain Interior Defender B.J. Hill, But Lose Another
The Bengals lost defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi to a big deal (three years, $40.5 million) with the Chicago Bears but retained hulking defensive tackle B.J. Hill (three years, $30 million), who emerged as a major force down the stretch. He only started two games, but Hill logged 5.5 sacks in his first season with the Bengals last season.
Centers Stay Put As Offensive Linemen Get Paid
Centers Ryan Jensen (Buccaneers), Jason Kelce (Eagles), Ben Jones (Titans), Mitch Morse (Bills) and Brian Allen (Rams) all stayed with their current teams. One of the first reported agreements was right tackle Joe Noteboom staying with the Los Angeles Rams. Noteboom was viewed as a potential affordable option for the Ravens but ended up getting a reported three-year, $40 million deal with a max value of $47.5 million.
Pass Rusher Market Set at About $15 Million
One of the top free-agent pass rushers, Haason Reddick, went back home to Philadelphia on a three-year, $45 million contract. The Packers' release of Za'Darius Smith might lead to him coming in at around a similar yearly value.