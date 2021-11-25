Cover Story: Tavon Young's Battle With the Injury Bug

The Pit Bull Is Released

Young was a third-round pick out of Temple, a program known more for its grit than flash. Young was the definition of that, the player given the No. 1 jersey that denotes their toughness.

The Ravens picked Young in the fourth round in 2016, the first of five Ravens picks in that round, joining wide receiver Chris Moore, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, defensive tackle Willie Henry and running back Kenneth Dixon.

"If we have a crystal ball, and we look back on this draft five years from now, we're going to say this draft was either made or broken by the fourth-round picks," DeCosta said before the draft.

It didn't take five years to know that Young was going to be a hit. As soon as the rookie took the field, veteran cornerback Lardarius Webb knew.

"Us older guys, we're always going to judge the draft picks – see if we hit or missed on this one. Nobody knows until you get them out there on the practice field," Webb said.

"That's when you saw that extra push that he has, that never giving up, that you're-not-going-to-beat-me attitude. He reminded me so much of me. He really, really wanted it. We weren't the biggest players on the field, but he played big."

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Young came in a 5-foot-7 ½ inches and 183 pounds, making him among the smallest players at the event. But on the field, Young measured up.

"He's always been given the tag of pit bull," said safety Chuck Clark, who joined the Ravens the following year. "You look at him, he's small, but he's scrappy and feisty. He's going to stick his head in wherever. If it comes down to a run fit; if he has to take on a lineman, a tackle, a tight end, he's going to do it without thinking. It's first nature."

In just his sixth NFL game, against the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium, Young was thrust into the starting lineup with the Ravens banged up across the board. Jimmy Smith shut down then-Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the first half but suffered a concussion.