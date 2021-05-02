Rumor Mill: Ravens Adding Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

May 01, 2021 at 08:33 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Baltimore Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Rumor Mill: Undrafted Rookies

With the addition of eight draft picks, the Ravens now have 79 players on their roster. That leaves 11 spots to fill with either veteran additions or undrafted rookie free agents.

Baltimore's 2021 draft ended early in the fifth round, which gave the Ravens a head start on calling prospective rookie free agents.

The Ravens have a long track record of hitting on undrafted free agents. They had a 16-year streak of at least one undrafted rookie making the original 53-man roster, which ended last season. Still, quarterback Tyler Huntley joined the team and ended up under center in the playoffs. Undrafted center Trystan Colon-Castillo started two games.

Some of Baltimore's best undrafted free agents include kicker Justin Tucker, fullback Patrick Ricard, inside linebacker Bart Scott, center Mike Flynn and linebacker Jameel McClain.

In 2014, after the Ravens did not draft an offensive tackle, they landed James Hurst, who was a key starter and reserve in Baltimore for six years and is now entering his ninth NFL season (New Orleans). Offensive tackle is one need the Ravens did not fill with their 2021 draft class, and they could look for a top undrafted free agent.

The Ravens do not announce their undrafted rookies until their contracts are signed, but here are the latest reports:

