Running Back Bernard Pierce Inactive vs. Browns





The Ravens will be without a key piece of their offense Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Starting running back Bernard Pierce is inactive for the AFC North matchup because of a thigh injury that occurred during the week. Pierce was listed as questionable on the final injury report after being a full participant in Friday's practice, but he's unable suit up Sunday.

With Pierce out, veteran Justin Forsett is expected to start in his place. Forsett actually leads the Ravens with 126 rushing yards on 19 carries, and has the highest yards per carry average (6.6) in the NFL.

Rookie fourth-round pick Lorenzo Taliaferro will back up Forsett and likely see plenty of action. Undrafted rookie Fitzgerald Toussaint is active after being promoted to the 53-man roster Saturday, and he'll be the third option out of the backfield.

The good news for the Ravens is that veteran cornerback Lardarius Webb will make his season debut after missing the first two games with a back injury. Webb went down on the second day of training camp and had been sidelined the last two months. He has been a full participant in practice the last three weeks, and told reporters he wouldn't return to game action until he's full strength.

Cornerback Asa Jackson is also active after leaving last week's game with a concussion.

The other inactives for the Ravens are defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan, wide receiver Michael Campanaro, safety Terrence Brooks, offensive linemen Jah Reid and John Urschel and inside linebacker Arthur Brown.

As expected, quarterback Joe Flacco will start after missing a day of practice because of a stomach virus. Sunday will be the 99th consecutive start in his career. Left tackle Eugene Monroe is also active after missing a practice with a knee injury.

Jernigan's absence was expected, as he didn't practice all week. Recently acquired defensive lineman Christo Bilukidi is active and will help offset the absence of Jernigan.

For Cleveland, Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Cameron is active and expected to start after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

The Browns are without their starting running back Ben Tate, and rookie Terrance West will start in his place. West, a Baltimore native and Towson alum, is coming off a 100-yard game last week against the Saints.