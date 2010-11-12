Ryan Gets Win In QB Battle

Nov 11, 2010 at 09:50 PM
ac6f9094f6684d8689b30b8ba94bb0f5.jpg


PLEASE NOTE:The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

In Round 1 of the duel between the first two quarterbacks taken in the 2008 Draft, Atlanta's Matt Ryan scored a victory over Baltimore's Joe Flacco.

But it wasn't the knockout it looked to be early on Thursday.

Ryan threw for a season-high 316 yards and three touchdowns, good for a 101.8 passer rating.

He was in control of Atlanta's offense throughout the night, attempting a career-high 50 passes and completing 32 of them, including a 33-yard game-winner to wide receiver Roddy White.

However, had Ryan not orchestrated an 80-yard game-winning drive in 45 seconds, the night would have been Flacco's.

After going 5-of-8 for 31 yards in the first half, Flacco threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give the Ravens the lead with 1:05 remaining. Flacco finished with a 99.2 quarterback rating, not far behind Ryan's.

"I think Matt is one of the premiere quarterbacks in this league and I thought Joe matched him there at the end," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Ryan was accurate and smart with the football. He made several audibles at the line of scrimmage that paid off, including on Atlanta's first touchdown when he found running back Jason Snelling wide-open for a 28-yard touchdown.

The Falcons' touchdown drives were 91, 75 and 81 yards each, respectively.

"They did a good job of controlling the football and having long drives," Flacco said. "[Ryan] did a good job and completed a lot of passes and looked good out there."

"We knew coming into it he could make good throws," Ravens cornerback Fabian Washington added. "If a guy separates a little bit, he can get the ball in there."

Flacco was tested by a heavy pass rush throughout the first half, particularly on third down. The Ravens possessed the ball just eight minutes, 34 seconds and managed 76 total offensive yards.

The second half didn't start much better for Flacco as he was intercepted when he threw into coverage on third-and-long – snapping a streak of 137 passes without a pick.

After that, however, Flacco found a groove with veteran wideout Anquan Boldin (5 catches, 50 yards, 1 touchdown) and tight end Todd Heap (4 catches, 57 yards, 1 touchdown). He looked more comfortable in the pocket and moved well within it. Flacco stepped up and scrambled 13 yards on third-and-9 on Baltimore's third-quarter touchdown drive.

"We've got to build off this," Flacco said. "Realize that we did a lot of things well, just didn't do them good enough."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 6/9: How Does the Ravens' Core Stack Up Against the Rest of the League?

Three statistics that enhance the Ravens' Super Bowl chances. Marcus Williams is excited about playing with Kyle Hamilton and resuming his role as a playmaker.

news

Chuck "Dr. Rush" Smith Sets Up New Practice With Ravens

After building an impressive resume as a private pass rush coach, Outside Linebackers coach Chuck Smith enjoys teaching young talents such as Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.

news

Late for Work 6/8: Every AFC North Team Projected to Have a Winning Record in 2023

A highly motivated Patrick Queen and J.K. Dobbins benefits the Ravens. Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington are named prime candidates for contract extensions. DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly set to meet with the Titans, but speculation about the Ravens' interest continues. The Ravens are named a top landing spot for Danielle Hunter. Roquan Smith is No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's linebacker rankings.

news

Mailbag: How Pass Heavy Will Todd Monken's Offense Be?

Will the Ravens use three-ILB formations? Any chance Marcus Peters still returns? Can Broderick Washington and Travis Jones carry the load?

news

Patrick Queen Fires Back at Madden24 Trailer

The Madden24 trailer shows Patrick Queen getting trucked by cover athlete Josh Allen, but the film tells a different story.

news

Late for Work 6/7: John Harbaugh's Ability to Adapt Is Why He's an Elite Head Coach

Lamar Jackson is among the quarterbacks helped the most this offseason. Kyle Hamilton is poised for a breakout season. Tyler Linderbaum is ranked among the top five centers.

news

Practice Report: Nelson Agholor Shows Off His Acrobatics

Tight end Isaiah Likely made the catch of the day. Sophomore Daniel Faalele is getting work at left guard and Ben Cleveland at right tackle.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Health Update on Gus Edwards

Harbaugh expects J.K. Dobbins at minicamp. Zay Flowers should return to the field for minicamp after a soft tissue "tweak." Daniel Faaelele has displayed versatility at OTAs and will compete at left guard.

news

Ravens Host Inaugural Business & Entrepreneurship Summit for Current and Former Players

Former legends Jermaine Lewis, Keith Washington, and Jordan Richards, along with current nose tackle Michael Pierce, attended two career panels followed by a networking session.

news

Late for Work 6/6: Pundits Debate J.K. Dobbins' Future With Ravens

Lamar Jackson cracks the top five in Chris Simms' quarterback rankings. Mike Macdonald is praised for devising a scheme that slowed Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.

news

Ravens Sign WR Laquon Treadwell

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is a former first-round pick who was last with the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Michael Pierce Looks to Get Back to His Former Self

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce has played just 11 games over the past three seasons, which has created some self-doubt.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising