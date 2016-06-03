Ryan Mallett 'Light Years' Ahead As He Leads Offseason Offense

The strong-armed quarterback made the most of his opportunity, beating the Steelers in Baltimore and putting up a good fight in Cincinnati in Week 17. Over the two games, he completed 61 percent of his passes, averaged 283 passing yards and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

That momentum gave Mallett a boost going into the offseason, he said. He's been at the Under Armour Performance Center from the get-go, including football schools and the first week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

He's clearly well-liked by his teammates, as he joked with his receivers as they walked off the practice field Thursday, then gave safety Eric Weddle a huge slap on the behind with a wide grin.

"It's been one of my best offseasons since I've been in the league," Mallett said. "I feel light years ahead after being here for the whole offseason and starting here in OTAs and football school."

Obviously, once Flacco returns, Mallett is back to being the No. 2. But with Flacco coming off an ACL tear and no longer seemingly infallible, you never know when a backup quarterback could be called upon.

Mallett is getting invaluable reps this summer with the first-team offense – the same guys he'd be playing with if he were thrust into action during the regular season.