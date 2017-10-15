Safety Eric Weddle Puts Loss on His Shoulders After Missed Tackle

Chicago had a first-and-10 from its own 7-yard line when Howard ran left. He weaved past defensive end Chris Wormley, but Weddle charged forward to meet him in the hole.

Weddle got his left hand on the ball and tried to rip it out, but the 224-pound running back lowered his shoulder, secured the ball with both hands and ripped away from the 200-pound safety.

"I thought [the ball] was coming out," Weddle said. "I slipped. But when I pulled it ... he's a big back, so you just can't [go for the strip] in that situation, you can't ... you have to grab on. And then, if you're going to do it, you have to hold on until the cavalry comes."

While the Ravens allowed a franchise record 231 yards on the ground, Chicago had 159 rushing yards on 47 attempts (3.4 per carry) in regulation. Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed just six passes for 86 yards.

The defense hadn't played lights out, but it was playing well enough and forced two critical turnovers in the second half.

Weddle got one himself when he punched the ball out of running back Tarik Cohen's arms late in the third quarter. Cornerback Lardarius Webb got another when he hit Trubisky from behind to knock the ball out.