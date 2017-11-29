Sam Koch Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week After Perfect Fake Punt Throw

Nov 29, 2017 at 01:46 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

29_KochAFCSpecialTeamsPlayer_news.jpg


It's hard to say whether Sam Koch was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12 more for his leg or his arm.

Koch got the job done with both in the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.

Koch boomed six punts for an average of 51.3 yards, including five that pinned the Texans inside their 20-yard line. What drew even more attention was his execution of a perfect fake punt in the second quarter, setting up the first of the Ravens' two touchdowns.

For those who missed the fake punt, it came when the Ravens were trailing, 7-0 in the second quarter. Koch took the snap and looked off a couple Texans defenders with a glance to his right. He then lofted a dime down the left sideline to wide receiver Chris Moore for a 22-yard gain.

"I'm like a baseball player. I need to keep my arm warm," Koch added. "I kind of threw a floater out there to a spot where I thought he could get to it, and it ended up working out."

The play brought Koch's career passer stats to a perfect 4-for-4 for 48 yards and a 116.7 quarterback rating. He owns the highest quarterback rating in Ravens history.

It's the second time in three weeks that he threw for a first down on a fake punt. Since 2001, the most completions by a punter in a season is three (Los Angeles Rams' Johnny Hekker in 2012).

"He's an extraordinary athlete. I mean, he's the [locker room] cornhole champion," Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg said earlier this month. "His ability to throw the ball is quite extraordinary. Hopefully, he'll never have to be an emergency quarterback, but I think he showed everybody how well he can throw the ball."

Koch has also been punting the ball exceptionally well this season, and especially over the past two weeks. He hit what Harbaugh called the "greatest punt in the history of football" last week in Green Bay, although it was wrongly ruled a touchback.

Koch leads the league with 29 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line and has a 41.5 net punt average that puts him just outside the top 10.

The 2015 Pro Bowler is making a strong case to make another All-Star trip this year. Surprisingly, it's just the second time he's been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, and the other one was nine years ago.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Top Roster Concerns As Ravens Go on Break

The Ravens have salary-cap space to make more moves. The Lamar Jackson-OBJ chemistry is key.

news

Mailbag: What's the Long-Term Plan for J.K. Dobbins?

Is Ben Cleveland the favorite at left guard? What's the outlook for Josh Ross?

news

Roquan Smith: Ravens Are 'In for Something Special'

Ravens defensive leader Roquan Smith envisions a career year for himself and Patrick Queen, as well as the entire team.

news

50 Words or Less: Best Roster in a While. Time to See It in Action

The Ravens are expected to have full attendance at minicamp. Time to see how the roster stacks up and what weaknesses will still need to be addressed.

news

Mailbag: How Pass Heavy Will Todd Monken's Offense Be?

Will the Ravens use three-ILB formations? Any chance Marcus Peters still returns? Can Broderick Washington and Travis Jones carry the load?

news

Patrick Queen Fires Back at Madden24 Trailer

The Madden24 trailer shows Patrick Queen getting trucked by cover athlete Josh Allen, but the film tells a different story.

news

Practice Report: Nelson Agholor Shows Off His Acrobatics

Tight end Isaiah Likely made the catch of the day. Sophomore Daniel Faalele is getting work at left guard and Ben Cleveland at right tackle.

news

Michael Pierce Looks to Get Back to His Former Self

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce has played just 11 games over the past three seasons, which has created some self-doubt.

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Go After DeAndre Hopkins?

What will Devin Duvernay's role be in Todd Monken's offense? How will the defensive line shape up? Will Zay Flowers become a Pro Bowler?

news

John Harbaugh Expects 'Unintended Consequences' From Kickoff Rule Change

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, who has a background in special teams, expects more collisions with the new kickoff rules.

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Aerial Show Is Ready for Takeoff

Patrick Queen's decision to report to OTAs is commendable. The Ravens need a lot more from their sophomores than rookies.

news

Tony Jefferson Is Retiring, Launching Scouting Career With Ravens

After nine seasons in the NFL, Tony Jefferson is hanging up his cleats to pursue a career in personnel.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising