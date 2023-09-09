Ravens Activate Two Players From Practice Squad for Opener

The Ravens have activated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's opener against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium, calling up center Sam Mustipher and defensive back Daryl Worley.

Mustipher will serve as the backup to Tyler Linderbaum and Worley is a reserve safety who can also play cornerback. The Ravens won't have cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was ruled out as he continues to come back from his foot surgery.

Players can be called up from the practice squad up to three times per season.

It will be the first game as a Raven for Mustipher who is an Owings Mills, Md., native. Late in training camp, Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke highly of Mustipher and said he would contribute this season. Even though he didn't make the initial 53-man roster, that will be the case.