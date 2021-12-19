Sammy Watkins Added to Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 18, 2021 at 09:03 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12182021_WATKINS

The Ravens added Sammy Watkins to their Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday evening, meaning the starting wide receiver will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Watkins is the Ravens' fourth player on the 53-man roster to go on the list, joining cornerback Chris Westry in being added the day before the critical Week 15 game.

Watkins is fourth on the team with 394 receiving yards on 27 catches and one touchdown. He missed three games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury. His biggest contributions have been clutch catches late in games.

The veteran's snap counts have dropped in recent games as rookie Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay have seen their roles grow. For the first time this season, Watkins didn't have a catch in Cleveland (two targets). With Watkins out against the Packers, Bateman, Duvernay, and perhaps other wideouts could see even more action.

Safety Chuck Clark, center Trystan Colon and Westry are the Ravens' other 53-man roster players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. There are three players on the practice squad on the list: running back Nate McCrary and wide receivers Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor.

